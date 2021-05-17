The Black Crowes reschedule Atlanta concert to September

The Black Crowes have rescheduled their “Shake Your Money Maker” tour for a second time and will now play Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Sept. 4.
The band was originally slated to play a reunion tour in summer 2020, but that was bumped to this year because of the pandemic. While brothers Chris and Rich Robinson expressed optimism in a February interview that the July 3 date in their Atlanta hometown would proceed as scheduled, some of the earlier dates on the tour have been moved to later in the summer and fall.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored.
The Black Crowes will be joined on tour by Dirty Honey; the band also announced that longtime bassist Sven Pipien will return to the fold.
The 37-date run will kick off July 20 with two shows at the Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville.
Shake Your Money Maker 2021 Tour Dates
July 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
July 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
July 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 25 –Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park
July 29 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
August 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Amphitheatre
August 7 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 8 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
August 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre
August 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
August 14 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion
August 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Amphitheatre
August 18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
August 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
August 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 25 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
August 26 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
August 29 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
August 30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
September 4 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 5 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 7 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 8– Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
September 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
September 17 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater
September 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
September 22 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live
September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
September 25 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods