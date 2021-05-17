The Black Crowes reschedule Atlanta concert to September

The Black Crowes have rescheduled their “Shake Your Money Maker” tour for a second time and will now play Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Sept. 4.

The band was originally slated to play a reunion tour in summer 2020, but that was bumped to this year because of the pandemic. While brothers Chris and Rich Robinson expressed optimism in a February interview that the July 3 date in their Atlanta hometown would proceed as scheduled, some of the earlier dates on the tour have been moved to later in the summer and fall.