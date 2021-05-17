ajc logo
X

The Black Crowes reschedule Atlanta concert to September

Rich (left) and Chris Robinson are the core of The Black Crowes. The Atlanta natives have a reunion tour planned for summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Big Hassle Publicity
Rich (left) and Chris Robinson are the core of The Black Crowes. The Atlanta natives have a reunion tour planned for summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Big Hassle Publicity

Credit: Courtesy Big Hassle Publicity

Credit: Courtesy Big Hassle Publicity

Atlanta Music Scene | 32 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Black Crowes have rescheduled their “Shake Your Money Maker” tour for a second time and will now play Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Sept. 4.

The band was originally slated to play a reunion tour in summer 2020, but that was bumped to this year because of the pandemic. While brothers Chris and Rich Robinson expressed optimism in a February interview that the July 3 date in their Atlanta hometown would proceed as scheduled, some of the earlier dates on the tour have been moved to later in the summer and fall.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

The Black Crowes will be joined on tour by Dirty Honey; the band also announced that longtime bassist Sven Pipien will return to the fold.

The 37-date run will kick off July 20 with two shows at the Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville.

Follow the Atlanta Music Scene on Facebook and Twitter.

Shake Your Money Maker 2021 Tour Dates

July 20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

July 21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

July 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 25 –Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

July 29 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 3 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Amphitheatre

August 7 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 8 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

August 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

August 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

August 14 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion

August 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Amphitheatre

August 18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

August 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

August 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 25 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

August 26 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

August 29 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

August 30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

September 4 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 5 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 7 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

September 8– Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

September 17 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater

September 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 22 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

September 25 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top