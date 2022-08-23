Man goes viral after suffering leg cramps during tear-jerking proposal to girlfriend

Explore Pringles is petitioning to rename a spider

Moriatiel’s face suddenly froze in pain as he let out a short grunt and slowly faded to the floor. It was clear he was cramping from his grueling slog to the Ironman finish line. Luckily, nearby bystanders helped calm the leg cramps and slowly raised the athlete back in place.

Determined, with tears in his eyes, Moriatiel pushed passed the pain and sealed the deal. She said yes.

Now the internet is fawning over the storybook moment of romance to celebrate Moriatiel and his fiance’s incredible day.