Man goes viral after suffering leg cramps during tear-jerking proposal to girlfriend

1 person detained following deadly Johns Creek shooting
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The man had just finished sixth at Iron Man Europe

There is nothing quite like a marriage proposal. Your heart paces, your mind races and time screeches to an agonizing halt. For one now-viral man, bending the knee to pop the question led to a quite brutal leg cramp — perhaps the most poorly timed cramp ever. But it all ended in happy tears nonetheless, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

As reported by the Daily Star, Spanish triathlete Cristian Moriatiel entered the recent Ironman Tallinn in Estonia with big plans in mind. The extreme endurance athlete was going to finish in the triathlon in stunning fashion and then pop the question to his girlfriend.

He finished sixth within the men’s 40 to 44 age group following a nine-hour combination of running, biking and swimming. He then approached his unsuspecting girlfriend, dropped to one knee and reached for the ring.

That’s when things went south, all in front of an exceptionally invested crowd of onlookers.

Moriatiel’s face suddenly froze in pain as he let out a short grunt and slowly faded to the floor. It was clear he was cramping from his grueling slog to the Ironman finish line. Luckily, nearby bystanders helped calm the leg cramps and slowly raised the athlete back in place.

Determined, with tears in his eyes, Moriatiel pushed passed the pain and sealed the deal. She said yes.

Now the internet is fawning over the storybook moment of romance to celebrate Moriatiel and his fiance’s incredible day.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

