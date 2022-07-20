‘Emmanuel, Don’t Do It’ is the latest internet sensation, thanks to one sassy TikTok emu

In each of the videos featured, as the bird wades into view, Blake can be heard shouting “Emmanuel, don’t do it!” The internet has since run away with the catchphrase, turning it into an increasingly popular meme.

In the end, Blake gave the viewers what they wanted. In the video below, the farm hobbyist can be seen giving in and letting the Emu take down the camera once and for all.

The video came at a cost, however. Blake revealed in the TikTok post that she now has cow manure stuck inside her phone speaker because of Emmanuel’s destructive streak. No one said being internet famous was easy.