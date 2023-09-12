Little Debbie introduces limited edition ice cream flavors

Dessert giant Little Debbie is teaming up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to transform some of its most popular snack cakes into ice creams. The limited edition ice creams will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

“Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” Rob Heider, Hudsonville Ice Cream’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Explore 6 fast food places to get your pumpkin spice fix

The limited edition flavors include:

Apple fruit pie

Turtle brownies

Chocolate chip crème pies

Pumpkin delights

Explore Blueberries surpass peaches as top Georgia fruit crop

“Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we’re thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients,” Heider added.