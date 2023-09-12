BreakingNews
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry

Little Debbie introduces limited edition ice cream flavors

Life
By
15 minutes ago
X

Dessert giant Little Debbie is teaming up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to transform some of its most popular snack cakes into ice creams. The limited edition ice creams will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

“Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” Rob Heider, Hudsonville Ice Cream’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Explore6 fast food places to get your pumpkin spice fix

The limited edition flavors include:

  • Apple fruit pie
  • Turtle brownies
  • Chocolate chip crème pies
  • Pumpkin delights
ExploreBlueberries surpass peaches as top Georgia fruit crop

“Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we’re thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients,” Heider added.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

AJC IN-DEPTH
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia4h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
McCarthy directs House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
30m ago

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

Police: Armed bystander stops attempted robbery at Alpharetta Zaxby’s
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The new COVID-19 vaccine is almost here. It’s decision time
1h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The new COVID-19 vaccine is almost here. It’s decision time
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia Republicans mount ‘Fulton Defense Fund’ for GOP electors
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jeff Herr

‘Modern farmhouse’ style is going strong, but cracks are forming
3h ago
Starbucks is giving away free drinks every Thursday this month
Crocs introduces ‘Hocus Pocus’ and ‘Shrek’ clogs for a limited time
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
21h ago
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top