Little Debbie introduces limited edition ice cream flavors

Dessert giant Little Debbie is teaming up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to transform some of its most popular snack cakes into ice creams. The limited edition ice creams will be sold exclusively at Walmart.
“Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” Rob Heider, Hudsonville Ice Cream’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.
The limited edition flavors include:
- Apple fruit pie
- Turtle brownies
- Chocolate chip crème pies
- Pumpkin delights
“Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we’re thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients,” Heider added.
About the Author
Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety