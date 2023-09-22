Jacob’s story is proof: God never gives up on us

Throughout the Scriptures, God introduces himself to his people as the “God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.” His name would be forever associated with the Jewish patriarchs as a reminder that his promise to Abraham would pass on to his descendants. The “Abrahamic Covenant” is found in the 12th chapter of Genesis:

“Now the Lord said to Abram, go forth from your country, and from your relatives and from your father’s house, to the land which I will show you; And I will make you a great nation, and I will bless you, and make your name great; and so you shall be a blessing, and I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse. And in you, all the families of the earth will be blessed.”

As one studies the lives of the patriarchs, it is not hard to understand why God honored Abraham’s steadfast faith by imparting an eternal covenant of blessing and prosperity to his descendants. After all, the man waited 25 years to receive his promised son, only to have God ask him to sacrifice the young lad on an altar. In an act of unwavering faith in God’s promise, Abraham obeyed.

Even though the patriarch did show weaknesses throughout his life, his submission and commitment to Jehovah exceeded his weaknesses.

It’s also not hard to grasp Isaac’s standing as the heir to the promise given to his father. Despite catching Isaac in moments of compromise or dishonesty to evade conflict, he was fundamentally a man of profound faith. His life story is certainly one with a positive balance.

But the third character in God’s introduction to his people, Jacob, is a headscratcher. Jacob, really? The beginning of his life story is filled with scenes that resemble anything but a man of righteousness and steady convictions.

He deceived his father to steal the covenant blessing from his brother Esau. He spent two decades hiding from Esau as a fugitive. He married two sisters and only loved one of them. He slept with the maids. He allowed his family to worship foreign gods. Shall I continue?

Indeed, the beginning of Jacob’s story comes closer to a mundane novel than content for a Bible study. And yet, as we read on, we find God relentlessly pursuing Jacob. And his pursuit never ends, seeking him, pouring his love and grace, wrestling with Jacob until he surrenders.

That day, God changed the course of Jacob’s life and gave him a new covenant name: Israel, which means “God fights” or “God prevails.” Jacob, the deceiver, became Israel, the one who would bring forth the 12 tribes of the great nation of Israel. Indeed, it’s true — there is hardly a better story in the Bible on God’s grace pursuing his rebel children than the story of Jacob.

His story was at the center of my recent conversation with my friend, New York bestselling author and pastor Max Lucado. We discussed his newest book, “God Never Gives Up on You: What Jacob’s Story Teaches Us about Grace, Mercy and God’s Relentless Love.”

In preparation for the release of the book, his publishing team surveyed 9,800 of the author’s followers. The survey intended to determine how Lucado’s readers related to God’s grace in light of their failures and repeated sins. The results were surprising:

50% believe they stumbled too many times for God to use them.

45% believe they were closer to a breakdown than a breakthrough.

The survey respondents were primarily believers who should understand the magnitude of God’s unfailing grace. But as Lucado said during our conversation, he has also been there, wondering if his failures were too great for redemption. And I can certainly relate.

It is impossible to truly grasp how God can forgive, redeem and restore our lives again and again. It is easier to understand that our failures and sins are past the point of redemption. However, Jacob’s story serves as a reminder. God often uses those who are broken or ostracized to implement his perfect plan for an imperfect humanity.

“I am the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob,” he echoes through the ages. The association of Jacob’s name with the covenant is a testament to God’s unceasing love and the remarkable grace granted to those who wrestle with him and ultimately surrender to his rule.

Search God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook on all podcast platforms or YouTube for the interview with Max Lucado. You can find “God Never Gives Up on You” anywhere books are sold.

