House shopping in December? It’s a better idea than you might think

“They might also be more willing to take a lower offer seriously, as a buyer who is willing to brave the weather elements like rain and snow is committed to purchasing a home,” small business owner website Fit Small Business reported.

In November, December, Janurary and February, the number of sales accounts for an average of 68% of the total activity in the peak season, according to an analysis by the National Association of Realtors.

Still, advantages abound for people seeking homes in the colder months.

With December typically being a meager month fror mortgage brokers, the advantage is in the homebuyers’ hands.

They’ll have the chance to build the best mortgage possible since fewer real estate transactions are occurring, according to Trulia. Loan officers could be prompted to offer special incentives and perhaps waive or reduce origination fees. Fewer loans also mean underwriting time will be swift, too.

Favor is also on the side of the buyer who decides to build their own home.

Trulia urges them to ask about holiday incentives, which builders will offer to close the year on a high note. Fewer homes are sold in new-construction homes throughout the month, much as is the case for selling an existing property. With the final days of the year being especially important for sales, this could be the best time to get custom cabinetry, updated finishes or new hardwood floors.