You can make these 5 home improvements for under $150

“You may not get the money back, but it’s a feature that most buyers appreciate when looking for a home,” Fredda Weisbard, a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker in Boca Raton, Florida told the website. “It’s a wow-factor feature. It stays in buyers' minds.”

You can accentuate your home with crown molding relatively inexpensively by choosing off-the-rack moldings from home improvement retailers.

Change the showerhead

The deluxe showers you get at a luxury hotel could be yours at home without the extra cost of an out-of-town stay.

The Architect’s Guide has a list of showerheads you can install, the majority of which are under $30. Better Homes and Gardens notes you should choose a shower head that matches your existing plumbing for a swift home improvement option.

Nix clutter at the door

Clearing up the entryway of shoes, coats and accessories can provide you with some peace of mind and pleasure knowing you’ve got a more organized space. Create what Better Homes and Gardens calls a “do-it-all storage system” and use furniture to provide seating and a place to put away items.

Wayfair has several options of items to buy for under $150.

Restore your hardwood floors

Remove the dullness and dust from your hardwood floors and liven them up to their former glory. The House Wire has a list of at least five floor polishes you can use in your home and they won’t break the bank.

Put a programmable thermostat in place

Using a programmable thermostat can save $150 in energy costs, according to Better Homes and Gardens. Google’s Nest Thermostat is on sale now for $130 and it can be adjusted from your phone.

