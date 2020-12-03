Love gardening? 5 houses for less than $500,000 with more than an acre

Temperatures may be dropping outside, but it’s never too early to begin thinking of your spring plans ― and that includes gardening. If you’ve developed a green thumb over the last several months and are considering a move, you’ll likely want to have enough space outside to hone the skill.
Luckily, there are several homes outside of Atlanta that offer more than an acre of land for under $500,000.
6505 Sara Glen Dr, Douglasville - $499,900
Feel as if you’re on Cape Cod in the south with this 9-acre home. The previous owners already have a flower garden blossoming, which shows just how much gardening you can do.
3030 Dodson Dr, East Point - $440,000
This newly listed, gated home is ITP and features plenty of space inside — such as a huge bonus room ― and outside.
12005 Hutcheson Ferry Rd, Palmetto - $299,900
The price was just slashed by $20,000 on this full-brick home, which offers 13 private acres.
250 Hollow Springs Dr, Hiram - $349,000
A single-family ranch that features upwards of 20 acres is hard to beat. It also has a partially finished basement and an in-law suite.
729 Daytona Ct, Forest Park - $150,000
First-time home buyers will have no problem with this move-in-ready abode. Described as a charging home, this 1967 build includes an attached garage.