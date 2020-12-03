X

Love gardening? 5 houses for less than $500,000 with more than an acre

The Dunwoody Community Garden is housed at Brook Run Park in DeKalb County. The garden was founded in August 2009 with 60 numbered plots.

Private Quarters | 44 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Temperatures may be dropping outside, but it’s never too early to begin thinking of your spring plans ― and that includes gardening. If you’ve developed a green thumb over the last several months and are considering a move, you’ll likely want to have enough space outside to hone the skill.

Luckily, there are several homes outside of Atlanta that offer more than an acre of land for under $500,000.

6505 Sara Glen Dr, Douglasville - $499,900

Feel as if you’re on Cape Cod in the south with this 9-acre home. The previous owners already have a flower garden blossoming, which shows just how much gardening you can do.

3030 Dodson Dr, East Point - $440,000

This newly listed, gated home is ITP and features plenty of space inside — such as a huge bonus room ― and outside.

12005 Hutcheson Ferry Rd, Palmetto - $299,900

The price was just slashed by $20,000 on this full-brick home, which offers 13 private acres.

250 Hollow Springs Dr, Hiram - $349,000

A single-family ranch that features upwards of 20 acres is hard to beat. It also has a partially finished basement and an in-law suite.

729 Daytona Ct, Forest Park - $150,000

First-time home buyers will have no problem with this move-in-ready abode. Described as a charging home, this 1967 build includes an attached garage.

