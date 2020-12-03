Love gardening? 5 houses for less than $500,000 with more than an acre

3030 Dodson Dr, East Point - $440,000

This newly listed, gated home is ITP and features plenty of space inside — such as a huge bonus room ― and outside.

12005 Hutcheson Ferry Rd, Palmetto - $299,900

The price was just slashed by $20,000 on this full-brick home, which offers 13 private acres.

250 Hollow Springs Dr, Hiram - $349,000

A single-family ranch that features upwards of 20 acres is hard to beat. It also has a partially finished basement and an in-law suite.

729 Daytona Ct, Forest Park - $150,000

First-time home buyers will have no problem with this move-in-ready abode. Described as a charging home, this 1967 build includes an attached garage.