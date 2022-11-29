ajc logo
X

Highly anticipated season 4 of Netflix hit ‘You’ is coming in 2023

Credit: Image via Netflix

Credit: Image via Netflix

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
‘You’ fans can expect an epic season four

Fans of the hit Netflix series “You” are in for a treat in the new year. Season four of the show — best known for making viewers feel guilty for thinking a serial killer is hot — is coming in February 2023.

“You” stars Penn Badgley as a stalker and serial killer. The thriller announced its fourth season just as the third season began streaming in 2021, but there were few details — until now.

ExploreProposal goes viral after man drops ring in ocean

The fourth season will kick off with “Part 1″ on February 9, 2023 — just in time for Valentines Day. “Part 2″ will premier a month later on March 9, 2023.

Netflix’s’ favorite fictional psycho is headed to London, trailing his latest love (or victim) Marienne

Creators of the show wanted to give season four a true European feel by filming in London at various locations. Recurring stars from season three include Scott Speedman (Matthew), Tati Gabrielle (Marienne), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary) and Dylan Arnold (Theo).

While Joe will be focused on Marienne, a new female lead will also catch his eye. Charlotte Ritchie, star of “British Ghosts,” will play Kate.

According to Deadline, “She’s smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be ‘the adult in the room,’”

ExploreRyan Reynolds wrote a ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie

“You” returns to Netflix February 9, 2023.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him5h ago

All-region teams: Brunswick’s Mitchell named top player in 2-6A
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum going in transfer portal
18h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
7h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
The Latest

Credit: Junkin Media

Proposal goes viral after man drops ring in ocean
5h ago
Where can I find it: window repair, unpitted olives
A cat counts his blessings on Thanksgiving
Featured

Credit: JEROME DELAY

Follow US vs. Iran in today’s World Cup Games
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
7h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top