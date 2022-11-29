Highly anticipated season 4 of Netflix hit ‘You’ is coming in 2023

Creators of the show wanted to give season four a true European feel by filming in London at various locations. Recurring stars from season three include Scott Speedman (Matthew), Tati Gabrielle (Marienne), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary) and Dylan Arnold (Theo).

While Joe will be focused on Marienne, a new female lead will also catch his eye. Charlotte Ritchie, star of “British Ghosts,” will play Kate.

According to Deadline, “She’s smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be ‘the adult in the room,’”

“You” returns to Netflix February 9, 2023.