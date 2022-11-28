BreakingNews
Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death
Ryan Reynolds wrote a ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie

The action star wrote a ‘Deadpool’ holiday screenplay back in 2018

“Deadpool” for Christmas?

When Disney acquired 21st Century Fox back in 2019, plenty of scripts got lost in the transition. One of the more interesting was a “Deadpool” Christmas movie, penned by star Ryan Reynolds himself.

“Four years ago, Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool,” the actor told Big Issue. “But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made.”

While Reynolds loves a good song and dance number, he said that the movie wasn’t like most holiday movies with an all-star cast.

“It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day,” said Reynolds.

This wouldn’t be the first time Reynolds faced some push back when it comes to his beloved character. Unlike his previous superhero movie, “Green Lantern,” which had a budget of $200 million, the first “Deadpool” movie was made for just $58 million. “Deadpool” went on to make over $781 million in the box office.

“Every time the studio took money away from our budget, we replaced whatever set piece we lost with character. Eventually that became the hallmark and defining characteristic of that property,” Reynolds told ScreenRant.

While fans will have to wait — perhaps forever — for a “Deadpool” Christmas, Reynolds still got in the mix with another Christmas movie. “Spirited” sees Reynolds as a Scrooge-type character and Will Ferrell as the Christmas hopeful with a gang of ghosts determined to save Reynolds’ soul just in time for Christmas.

“I think we all have experienced or spent time with some pretty wretched people. We’re always running into people who don’t see the good in the world. It’s been interpreted in such vastly different ways time and time again, it’s fun to take a crack at it and be one of the many colours in the rainbow of this classic,” said Reynolds.

“Spirited” is available now on AppleTV.

