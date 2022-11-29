Proposal goes viral after man drops ring in ocean

Lots of people go overboard with their proposals, but one Florida man ended up going overboard literally — after dropping the engagement ring over the side of a boat.
Scott Clyne had the perfect proposal planned: a boat ride during a colorful sunset, complete with a “Will You Marry me?” banner in the sky overhead. But as Clyne reached for the ring as he got down on one knee in front of girlfriend Suzie Tucker, he lost his balance and the ring box went over the side of the boat and into the water.
The entire scene was captured on a video shared by Clyne across his social media. The sweet, but chaotic scene has since been watched more than 8 million times on TikTok alone.
Clyne immediately lunged for the box, catching it just before it sank into the deep blue sea.
“We met on a sandbar through mutual friends in Inglewood and it’s our passion to boat. So I figured that the perfect proposal would be to do it at sunset with our two best friends and get them involved. It was a beautiful night for it until everything went wrong with the proposal,” said Clyne to TODAY.
Clyne’s plan — and quick response — didn’t go unappreciated: Tucker said yes.
