Proposal goes viral after man drops ring in ocean

Scott Clyne had the perfect proposal planned: a boat ride during a colorful sunset, complete with a “Will You Marry me?” banner in the sky overhead. But as Clyne reached for the ring as he got down on one knee in front of girlfriend Suzie Tucker, he lost his balance and the ring box went over the side of the boat and into the water.

The entire scene was captured on a video shared by Clyne across his social media. The sweet, but chaotic scene has since been watched more than 8 million times on TikTok alone.