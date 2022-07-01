SUCCESS STORY / Elsa A. Nystrom, 85, of Marietta

Elsa’s how-tos

1. “Exercise helped my emotional balance, but how was I going to do it? I was already doing water aerobics, what could I do — swimming was really my only option.”

2. “How was I going to learn? I thought of my oldest daughter. She came out to stay with me. We went to the pool, and I learned from her. It has given us a great relationship.”

Exercise routine: “I do three days of water aerobics and two days of swimming,” Nystrom said. “Right now, I’m working with fins and a kickboard to strengthen my quads and my thighs because I want to learn to do a flip turn.”

Biggest challenge: “Swimming was a leap of faith,” Nystrom said. “It’s not easy to learn to swim well. It takes thought: You have to think when you’re swimming about position and breathing and kicking.”

Elsa’s top tips:

1. “Everyone is motivated differently.”

2. “You have to love what you’re doing. If you’re doing something you don’t enjoy because you feel you have to do it, it’s not going to work. ... You have to find something that will make you realize you like doing this.”

3. “Pick something you’re physically able to do. Because you might want to do rock climbing, and if you’re 80 years old, start at the proper level. ... Start with a physical exam. After you think about what you’d like to do, go to the doctor, see what the doctor has to say.”

How has her life changed: “I’m happier,” Nystrom said. “I ride around with swim fins, a kickboard and goggles in my car. I can swim freestyle now, and I can swim laps., I really enjoy it. ... Don’t get discouraged, you’ve got to have your eyes on the prize — that eventually you will get there. You may not reach your weight goal, but you will definitely reach a better stage of emotional health by working out.”

Seeking readers’ stories of lifestyle changes: We’re looking for stories about changing health habits. While The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not endorse any specific programs, we include names and links for the benefit of readers who want further information. If you would like to share your story of a lifestyle change, please contact reporter Michelle C. Brooks and include your email address, phone number, and before and after photos (by mail or JPEG). You can email her directly at ajcsuccessstories@gmail.com.