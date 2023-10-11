BreakingNews
New study suggests Mediterranean diet can combat osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is most common in older adults, but can also occur in younger people
1 minute ago

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle.

While osteoporosis usually affects those 50 and older, it’s not uncommon for it to occur in younger age groups. There are many factors that contribute to the disease, including genetics, age and lifestyle choices.

“When you have osteoporosis, all of your treatments focus on protecting and strengthening your bones. These include diet, exercise, supplements (including calcium and vitamin D), and osteoporosis medicines,” according to WebMD.

While taking preventive measures with a doctor is necessary, a new analysis published in the journal Nutrients says different dietary patterns can help prevent osteoporosis. The study shows the importance of the Mediterranean diet and its ability to prevent bone density loss and fractures.

“A popular alternative dietary pattern, the Mediterranean diet (MD), has been recently shown to have a positive impact on musculoskeletal health and reduced incidence of hip fractures,” says the study. “Higher adherence to the MD has also been associated with an increase in calcium intake in peri- and postmenopausal women.”

“Olive oil in the MD is rich in olive polyphenols, which are effective in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, and regular consumption of olive oil can prevent bone loss and improve bone loss markers,” the study continues.

The Mediterranean diet “focuses on filling your plate with a range of foods. Among the many benefits of the diet is its ability to reduce the risk of certain chronic health issues like cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported.

Here’s what to eat while on the Mediterranean diet:

  • Plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs and spices daily
  • Seafood at least twice a week
  • Moderate consumption of poultry, eggs and yogurt
  • Limit red meat and sweets to special occasions
  • Limit alcohol to an occasional glass of red wine

In addition to eating a healthy diet, there are a number of other things you can do to help keep your bones strong, such as getting regular exercise and avoiding smoking. If you are concerned about your bone health, talk to your doctor. They can assess your risk factors for osteoporosis and recommend strategies for prevention and treatment.

