U.S. News & World Report ranks top 5 diets for 2023

Eat more vegetables, fruits and whole grains

Limit fat-free or low-fat dairy products

Moderate consumption of fish, poultry, beans and nuts

Limit or avoid highly saturated fats such as meats and dairy products

Flexitarian

The Flexitarian Diet is a combination of flexible and vegetarian. This diet doesn’t require you to axe the meat right away; instead it focuses on reducing meats consumption.

“The focus is still: Eat more plants and be flexible instead of strict about it.,” registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner told U.S. News.

Focus more on non-meat proteins like beans, peas or eggs

Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy

Gradually reduce meat portions and increase meat-free days per week

MIND

The MIND Diet is a little bit of a challenge — in a good way. It focuses on eating more of 10 brain-healthy food groups while keeping five less healthy categories to a minimum.

Foods to eat include green leafy vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry and olive oil. Food to avoid include red meats, butter and stick margarine, cheeses, pastries and sweets, and fried or fast food.

TLC

The TLC Diet was created by the National Institutes of Health’s National Cholesterol Education Program. It focuses on reducing cholesterol and decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Keep meat consumption to a minimum of 5 ounces or less per day

Eat two to three servings per day of low-fat or non-fat dairy

Eat up to four servings of fruit and three to five servings of vegetables per day

Focus on whole grains.

“You want to make sure that the eating plan offers the right nutritional value for different calorie and nutritional needs for different people of different ages, different activity levels, different health conditions,” explained Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News & World Report.