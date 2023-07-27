Experts are calling sunflower powder a ‘fat-flushing accelerator’

BreakingNews
From trendy workouts to food hacks, there’s always something new in the world of diet, health and fitness. The latest hot topic is sunflower powder, which some have described as a ‘fat-flushing accelerator.”

Sunflower powder — or sunflower lecithin — is a natural supplement created from sunflower seeds. According to “First Lady of Nutrition” Ann Louise Gittleman, Ph.D., it can speed up the process of fat loss.

“Lecithin is a mixture of fats that are essential to cells in the human body. It can be found in many foods, including soybeans and egg yolks,” explained WebMD. “In the diet, lecithin is the main source of choline, a nutrient similar to the B vitamins.”

“It acts as a fat emulsifier, breaking down and dispersing fats in order to increase their bioavailability,” said Gittleman. “Lecithin is a fat-flushing accelerator. People see an extraordinary change in their waistline when they increase their intake.”

Besides helping with fat loss, sunflower lecithin has other health benefits, including:

  • lower cholesterol
  • improved digestive healt
  • improved skin health
  • lower stress levels
  • improved sleep quality

“Adding a tablespoon of lecithin to your smoothie is like adding detergent to your dishwater — it melts fat off your hips and thighs, breaking it down so your body can use what it needs and flush the rest away,” Gittleman added. “This under-appreciated fat-melting food deserves much more attention than it gets!”

Sunflower lecithin is not recommended for those who suffer from egg or soy allergies. And it could cause harmful interactions with certain medications like blood thinners or cholesterol-lowering drugs.

If you’re considering adding sunflower lecithin to your daily routine, consult a doctor before starting.

