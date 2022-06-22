‘Haunted’ Alexa video goes viral, commenters quick to debunk

“I found her here,” the Alexa speaker said. The speaker then began laughing before Lee decided to turn off the device, ending the video.

Commenters were quick to point out a number of suspicious things about the video, which was posted on TikTok by user Ghost Toast.

“If u watch closely u can also see an orb go into his back and shortly aferwards he starts showing pain in his shoulder,” one commenter said.

“Noise sounded like a big dog going crazy on the hard floor. Because the guy doesn’t seem too rattled by it. The ticking is different tho,” the video poster said, responding to another commenter’s question about the loud banging noise in the beginning of the video.

While many commenters shared their worry, with some even claiming they would never buy an Alexa speaker after watching the video, others were quick to point out a few facts about the device.

“In the Alexa app there’s a thing called drop in where you can talk through your phone and theres one that you can type and it says it in Alexas voice,” a commenter said.

They are correct. Drop in and announcements are two Alexa features that allow you to dictate messages to your Alexa speaker, which will then voice the messages unprompted. A text to voice feature also exists, which allows you to dictate messages via text to your Alexa.

Explore China says it may have picked up alien signals

While the video is being shared across TikTok, it originated from YouTube in June. Lee runs the Really Haunted YouTube page to share his “love for all things spooky.”

“This channel will document my adventures at home and from around the world as i explore terrifying myths and legends in my search for proof of an after life,” he said on his YouTube page.

Lee states that the videos on his page are for entertainment purposes.

“Like all ghost hunting shows, any footage should be treated as for entertainment purposes only,” Lee said. “These are our personal experiences living in a haunted house and haven’t been validated by any scientific institutions.”

The original video runs just under 20 minutes and provides a little more insight into the alleged paranormal event.

In the video, Lee said that he could not identify the origin of the banging noises that woke him up, but said they sounded like they originated in his kitchen.

This, however, is just one of dozens of haunting videos that the UK native has captured and posted to his page. For a full view of what Lee has to offer, visit youtube.com/c/ReallyHaunted.