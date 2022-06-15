BreakingNews
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
ajc logo
X

China says it may have picked up alien signals

Combined ShapeCaption
New U.S. report on UFOs , does not rule out alien technology.Officials briefed on the unpublished government report say that while it found no evidence of alien technology as an explanation for UFOs.it also does not rule out the possibility.One thing the report makes clear is that most of the instances investigated by officials cannot be explained as secret American aircraft. .What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are, Former President Barack Obama, via 'The New York Times'.The report investigated more than 120 incidents of unexplained craft, many witnessed and caught on video by U.S. Navy personnel.Some U.S. officials believe many of the incidents can be explained as hypersonic crafts of a foreign power, such as Russia or China.The unclassified version of the report is expected to be presented to Congress by June 25.A classified section of the report is likely to continue to fuel speculation about alien technology

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago
Did the world’s largest radio telescope really pick up signals from aliens?

Chinese scientists said the country’s massive Sky Eye telescope may have picked up signals of an alien civilization, Business Insider reported. But there is still much due diligence left to be done.

According to a report published in the state-backed Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday, Beijing Normal University researchers discovered “several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the earth.” The researchers utilized the only giant single-dish radio telescope left in the world, China’s 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), to make the discovery. Cosmologist Zhang Tongjie told Science and Technology Daily that the telescope had located “several narrow-band electromagnetic signals different from the past.”

ExploreNo ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs

According to the cosmologist, the signals could simply be radio interference.

“The possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high, and it needs to be further confirmed and ruled out,” she said. “This may be a long process.”

As reported by Bloomberg, the initial Science and Technology Daily report was later removed from the website, which is run by China’s science and technology ministry. It is still unclear why the report was removed, as the news was later picked up by other state-run Chinese sources.

Since Sept. 2020, the $171 million observatory has been largely dedicated to searching for extraterrestrial life. Researches have since discovered two sets of signals from 2019 and one from 2022 while processing data this year.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post1h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
19h ago
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
1h ago
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
1h ago
Capitol Police: Loudermilk did nothing improper regarding Jan. 5 tour
21h ago
The Latest
Who looks after the health care heroes? Georgia Nurses Foundation is here to help
19m ago
OPINION: Black women take steps for self-care
4h ago
Walmart partners with Miranda Lambert for home decor line
19h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top