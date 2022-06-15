China says it may have picked up alien signals

Combined Shape Caption

New U.S. report on UFOs , does not rule out alien technology.Officials briefed on the unpublished government report say that while it found no evidence of alien technology as an explanation for UFOs.it also does not rule out the possibility.One thing the report makes clear is that most of the instances investigated by officials cannot be explained as secret American aircraft. .What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are, Former President Barack Obama, via 'The New York Times'.The report investigated more than 120 incidents of unexplained craft, many witnessed and caught on video by U.S. Navy personnel.Some U.S. officials believe many of the incidents can be explained as hypersonic crafts of a foreign power, such as Russia or China.The unclassified version of the report is expected to be presented to Congress by June 25.A classified section of the report is likely to continue to fuel speculation about alien technology