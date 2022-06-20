This viral Margot Robbie deepfake is uncomfortably good, almost indistinguishable

Past generations called them impersonations. In the age of identity-masking social media, they’re called deepfakes. One TikTok content creator, Unreal Margot, is seemingly fooling millions with her uncanny Margot Robbie deepfake. It’s a social media moment that is as mind boggling as it is viral.
With over 329,000 followers, 1.7 million likes and an average 5.5 million views per video, TikTok’s Unreal Margot has the internet’s attention, and it took her less than eight videos to do it. Despite the fact that the account’s bio states that it is a parody, many commenters appear to have been fooled.
@unreal_margot I like the last one. And you? #margotrobbie #movies #viral #fyp ♬ original sound - Unreal Keanu Reeves
@unreal_margot Why do they do this? #margotrobbie #familylife #funny #fyp ♬ Baby Work It - Your Favourite Garçon
“You are an absolute doll,” one commenter said on the social media star’s most popular video. “Can I tell I love you Margot?” another top commenter said.
The top comment, however, takes the cake. “I don’t think people realize this isn’t Margot,” the poster said.
Deepfakes are increasingly on the radars of corporations and governments alike. In 2020, Facebook issued a ban on deepfake videos in a fight against misinformation.
“While these videos are still rare on the internet, they present a significant challenge for our industry and society as their use increases,” Facebook’s vice president of global policy management, Monika Bickert, previously said in a blog post.
