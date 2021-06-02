Grant Park’s Firepit Pizza Tavern throwing anniversary bash

“My favorite dish was the Unicorn Wings - I can’t wait to eat them again! The Veggie Pizza was also fabulous! Only the freshest of vegetables were used: spinach, roasted red peppers, cremini mushrooms, and broccoli, plus olives,” one TripAdvisor reviewer said.

According to the website, the tavern opened with the goal to serve “hand-crafted pizza in a warm and casual setting.”

“Some of our fondest memories are of us gathered around a fire pit so we wanted to recreate a restaurant that carries the spirit of gathering around with loved ones while enjoying the world’s favorite sharing food, pizza,” the website said.

Firepit Pizza Tavern’s 3rd Anniversary Party - Young, Wild & Three

6 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Firepit Pizza Tavern: 519 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Cost: $20 wristbands available to purchase at the door