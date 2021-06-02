ajc logo
Grant Park’s Firepit Pizza Tavern throwing anniversary bash

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta neighborhood staple is celebrating its anniversary this weekend.

Firepit Pizza Tavern is turning three and it is inviting pizza lovers from all over town to attend their Larkin on Memorial block party.

Celebrity chef and owner Leslie Cohen, who won Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen,” and executive chef Shaun Whitmer are hosting the event.

A press release states “all ages are welcome to experience their Young, Wild & Three lively block party that includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, cold brews courtesy of Wild Heaven Beer, music, free swag, and more beginning at 6 p.m.” Attendees can buy wristbands for $20 at the restaurant.

Firepit Pizza Tavern doesn’t only serve pies. Sandwiches, soups and salads are also on the menu. You can also satisfy your sweet tooth with cannoli for dessert. The eatery is also home to the “unicorn wing,” thanks to Whitmer’s innovation.

“My favorite dish was the Unicorn Wings - I can’t wait to eat them again! The Veggie Pizza was also fabulous! Only the freshest of vegetables were used: spinach, roasted red peppers, cremini mushrooms, and broccoli, plus olives,” one TripAdvisor reviewer said.

According to the website, the tavern opened with the goal to serve “hand-crafted pizza in a warm and casual setting.”

“Some of our fondest memories are of us gathered around a fire pit so we wanted to recreate a restaurant that carries the spirit of gathering around with loved ones while enjoying the world’s favorite sharing food, pizza,” the website said.

Firepit Pizza Tavern’s 3rd Anniversary Party - Young, Wild & Three

6 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Firepit Pizza Tavern: 519 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Cost: $20 wristbands available to purchase at the door

