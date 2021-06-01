Tacos and drinks on tap for Pure Taqueria Brookhaven’s 6th anniversary

Opened in 2015, this Pure Taqueria location from restaurateurs Chris and Michele Sedgwick marks their sixth in the Atlanta area. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the 3,500 square foot restaurant’s design was modeled after a 1950s-era Pure Fuel Oil station. The rooftop patio had been closed before reopening for the spring.

“Recently came with a group of friends and we really enjoyed the music,” Yelp user Shani H. said in April. “I am dieting for my birthday and thought i’d struggle to find healthy items but shockingly I had no problem. I got a shrimp bowl with beans, guacamole, lettuce and grilled vegetables. It was really filling and I felt good about my diet. We also got drinks. My friends seemed to love their margaritas. I got a shot of Milagro with ginger beer and it was really affordable.”

Shani H. isn’t alone in her enjoyment of the Mexican eatery. In a 2020 poll, AJC readers considered the Roswell location among the best Mexican food spots in the city. It garnered 10% of the vote to land at No. 4.

Pure Brookhaven 6 Year Anniversary Celebration

11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Pure Taqueria Brookhaven: 3589 Durden Drive, Atlanta