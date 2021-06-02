Enjoy the weather on Fernbank Forest Walk this weekend

The morning stroll will involve a group of no more than 15 attendees who will see summer foliage and animal activity. It’s recommended for children ages 6 and up. Nonmembers can pay $20 for the stroll while members pay $10. Reservations are required and must be made in advance. Visit the website to reserve a spot.

Known as “Atlanta’s hidden gem,” Fernbank Forest has over two miles of paths including ADA-accessible areas. The 65-acre old-growth forest offers views of 16-story trees. Songbirds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals call it home. There are wildflowers to view in the spring, too.