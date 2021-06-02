ajc logo
X

Enjoy the weather on Fernbank Forest Walk this weekend

Things to know about Atlanta's Fernbank Museum.The Fernbank Museum of Natural History opened in 1992.In 2017, the museum launched Fernbank After Dark, which is held the second Friday of each month.The museum is home to some of the world's largest dinosaurs.It also has Atlanta's largest movie screen

Access Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Before things get too hot Saturday, enjoy the cooler temperatures with a walk through Fernbank Forest.

The morning stroll will involve a group of no more than 15 attendees who will see summer foliage and animal activity. It’s recommended for children ages 6 and up. Nonmembers can pay $20 for the stroll while members pay $10. Reservations are required and must be made in advance. Visit the website to reserve a spot.

ExploreTacos and drinks on tap for Pure Taqueria Brookhaven’s 6th anniversary

Known as “Atlanta’s hidden gem,” Fernbank Forest has over two miles of paths including ADA-accessible areas. The 65-acre old-growth forest offers views of 16-story trees. Songbirds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals call it home. There are wildflowers to view in the spring, too.

“There’s a beautiful creek running through the area and you’ll catch some small waterfalls. We saw chipmunks and squirrels aplenty, as well as various birds, during our walk. The tall trees were a wonder and had us walking with our heads craned to take in the sight,” one Yelp review said. The user also noted that a walking tour can provide more information on forest species.

Smithsonian Magazine included Fernbank Forest as one of seven places to enjoy the summer. It credited naturalist Emily Harrison as one of the “little-known heroes who made an effort to preserve” it.

ExploreAtlanta Summer Beer Fest is back for 11th annual event

Fernbank Forest Walk

10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Cost: $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top