Get up close and personal with new Zoo Atlanta rhino experience

During the experience, guests are permitted to use phones or cameras to take pictures, but they are not allowed to record videos. While the encounter allows guests age 2 and older, strollers and wagons are not permitted in the behind-the-scenes areas. Be prepared for at least some mess and wear clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty. Closed-toe and closed-heel shoes are also required.

The Rhino Wild Encounter is only the newest behind-the-scenes add-on experience offered at Zoo Atlanta.

Other next-level opportunities include African elephant Wild Encounters, which are now available, and the return of Lemur Wild Encounters April 2. Spring also marks the return of giraffe feeding, which is offered daily as long as the weather permits. The in-person Giant Panda Wild Encounter isn’t currently available, but those who adore pandas can book a new Virtual Giant Panda Wild Encounter, where you can get the chance to view a live training demonstration.

Throughout the property, Zoo Atlanta is taking care to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. View their policies here.

Zoo Atlanta Rhino Wild Encounter

1 p.m.

Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta