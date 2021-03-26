Get up close and personal with new Zoo Atlanta rhino experience

While you may have visited Zoo Atlanta more than once, you’ve likely never had an experience quite like this while there.
The zoo on Thursday announced the launch of a new program set to run on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. — Rhino Wild Encounter.
Guests can register now to be able to meet and feed Mumbles the southern white rhino. They’ll also learn about his care from a member of the rhino care team, who will help you interact with Mumbles safely. Facts about the species and their wild conservation will also be introduced by a zoo educator.
This experience, which costs $99 plus zoo admission for nonmembers and $91 for members, will run at a limited capacity. Participants will also be asked to complete a brief health screening before arriving at Zoo Atlanta for the experience. Registrants whose responses do not align with the zoo’s requirements will be unable to join. They can email the zoo to reschedule or get a full refund.
Aside from the screening, participants must also complete a digital waiver before their encounter date arrives.
During the experience, guests are permitted to use phones or cameras to take pictures, but they are not allowed to record videos. While the encounter allows guests age 2 and older, strollers and wagons are not permitted in the behind-the-scenes areas. Be prepared for at least some mess and wear clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty. Closed-toe and closed-heel shoes are also required.
The Rhino Wild Encounter is only the newest behind-the-scenes add-on experience offered at Zoo Atlanta.
Other next-level opportunities include African elephant Wild Encounters, which are now available, and the return of Lemur Wild Encounters April 2. Spring also marks the return of giraffe feeding, which is offered daily as long as the weather permits. The in-person Giant Panda Wild Encounter isn’t currently available, but those who adore pandas can book a new Virtual Giant Panda Wild Encounter, where you can get the chance to view a live training demonstration.
Throughout the property, Zoo Atlanta is taking care to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. View their policies here.
Zoo Atlanta Rhino Wild Encounter
1 p.m.
Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays
Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta