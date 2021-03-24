Georgia’s best 24/7 restaurant is an Atlanta staple, new ranking says

What do you usually do if you want a breakfast complete with pancakes, eggs and sausage and it’s 1 a.m.? You find the nearest 24/7 eatery that serves it.
That can be a diner or it could be a hole-in-the-wall spot that not many have heard of.
In any case, Eat This, Not That has rounded up a list of the country’s best 24/7 restaurants. The places on the list don’t only serve what’s known as the most important meal of the day. They also dish up savory meals that could be a fit for lunch or dinner consumed at unusual times of the day or night.
The spot that was deemed the best in Georgia is a longtime Atlanta staple.
The Majestic Diner opened its doors in 1929 and it’s been serving “Food That Pleases” to residents ever since.
Although it’s currently open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., before the pandemic, this spot was open 24 hours, 364 days a year.
“Even though hours have been cut due to the pandemic, The Majestic Diner is one of the top 24-hour restaurants in Atlanta in non-covid times,” Eat This, Not That said. “The outside of the diner is eroded in neon lights and the inside looks like it’s right out of the 50s. The iconic tuna melt is worth the drive to Atlanta alone.”
Situated in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, The Majestic Diner isn’t the only nearby spot that’s been around since the 1920s. Atkins Park Restaurant began as a deli in 1922 but today, it’s a restaurant and bar serving comfort food and drinks. The area is also filled with shops and features the art deco cinema Plaza Theatre, which opened in 1939. It is the oldest operating cinema in the city.