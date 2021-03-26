Spring carnival coming to Town Center at Cobb

It wouldn’t be the spring without a seasonal carnival, and that’s just what’s in store at Town Center at Cobb beginning April 1.
And that’s no April Fool’s joke, either.
Dreamland Amusements is coming back to the Cobb County mall for its spring carnival, Town Center announced Thursday.
Guests and families of a variety of ages are invited to join in on “celebrating the return of warmer temperatures and sunny skies,” next month according to a press release. The carnival will include fun-filled rides, classic games and tasty nostalgic fair food as guests maintain social distance from one another.
Parking and admission are free, the latter of which you’ll only have to pay if you arrive after 6 p.m. Before that time, the only things you’ll have to pay for are ride tickets and food.
Ride tickets are $1.50 for a single ticket, $30 for 20 tickets and $60 for 50 tickets, which includes 1 free ride.
Guests can also take advantage of a presale ride offer for four, two and one tickets at a special price. The sale ends at 5 p.m. April 1. Walk-up tickets are also available.
As for how Dreamland Amusements is keeping the health and safety of guests in mind, the company asks that guests wear face masks. Additionally, there will be hand washing stations and hand sanitizers throughout the property and near rides. See the website for details on COVID-19 policies.
Dreamland Amusements offers more than 50 rides to service the U.S. east coast.
“There’s nothing more traditional than the annual carnival. For many communities, charities, benevolent and fraternal organizations, it’s more than just fun. Dreamland Amusements helps make possible their good works and services by providing the means to raise money, generate visibility and bring people together in a wholesome, homespun atmosphere to achieve a common goal,” company president and CEO Kathy DeStefano said on the website.
Town Center at Cobb Dreamland Amusements Spring Carnival
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.
April 1-11
Town Center at Cobb: 400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw