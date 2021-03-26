Spring carnival coming to Town Center at Cobb

Ride tickets are $1.50 for a single ticket, $30 for 20 tickets and $60 for 50 tickets, which includes 1 free ride.

Guests can also take advantage of a presale ride offer for four, two and one tickets at a special price. The sale ends at 5 p.m. April 1. Walk-up tickets are also available.

As for how Dreamland Amusements is keeping the health and safety of guests in mind, the company asks that guests wear face masks. Additionally, there will be hand washing stations and hand sanitizers throughout the property and near rides. See the website for details on COVID-19 policies.

Dreamland Amusements offers more than 50 rides to service the U.S. east coast.

“There’s nothing more traditional than the annual carnival. For many communities, charities, benevolent and fraternal organizations, it’s more than just fun. Dreamland Amusements helps make possible their good works and services by providing the means to raise money, generate visibility and bring people together in a wholesome, homespun atmosphere to achieve a common goal,” company president and CEO Kathy DeStefano said on the website.

Town Center at Cobb Dreamland Amusements Spring Carnival

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

April 1-11

Town Center at Cobb: 400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw