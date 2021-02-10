Georgia’s most romantic restaurant isn’t in Atlanta, new ranking says

If you’re looking for a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day, you may have to travel outside of metro Atlanta to get the most romantic one.
That’s according to Eat This, Not That, which compiled a list of restaurants that are open or offering take out in time for Feb. 14 — but you should still be sure to call ahead and verify operating hours.
“With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the most romantic restaurants in the United States,” the website explained.
Georgia’s most romantic eatery isn’t in Atlanta or the metro area. To get to it, you’ll have to take the approximately 70-mile trek east to Athens and visit Five and Ten at 1073 S Milledge Ave.
“With a heated patio in a beautiful historic house, Top Chef regular Hugh Acheson’s James Beard award-winning Athens mainstay is an unfussy delight for a romantic dinner. We think the pimento cheese with bacon marmalade is the perfect starter,” Eat This, Not That wrote of the eatery.
According to Five and Ten’s website, the eatery, which features American cuisine, is currently open for outdoor dining, take out and meal kits Monday through Saturday. So maybe celebrate the big love holiday ahead of time, since Feb. 14 is on a Sunday this year.
For dinner, it doesn’t seem as if you can go wrong with their offerings — no matter your dietary needs.
“The service was fantastic and helpful. We all had dietary restrictions and the staff and chefs were particular and prepared everything as we asked. Steaks, fish, salads, veggies, mushrooms, hot-tea... all were so good. I highly recommend the experience,” one patron wrote on TripAdvisor.
To wash it all down, you can opt to purchase a Wine for your Week six-pack, the bottles of which are personally selected by Five and Ten’s resident wine connoisseur Steve Grubbs for $150.