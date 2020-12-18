Georgia has a favorite cookie, according to Instagram

While many debate about oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip cookies, Instagram’s data show that the former is the winner of the two.

Cookies famously tied to the holidays — including sugar-dusted chocolate crinkle cookies, soft and chewy cinnamon-sugar dusted snickerdoodles and clove and molasses-filled gingerbread men — can be found on the map.

Georgia favored gingerbread as did California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Utah.

Although gingerbread is known as a cookie today, it wasn’t linked to desserts until the 15th century. Before then, gingerbread didn’t mean a cookie — in medieval England, it meant preserved ginger, PBS reported.

Grecians developed the first known gingerbread recipe in 2400 B.C. and Chinese recipes followed in the 10th century. Europeans developed their version of gingerbread by the late Middle Ages.

As for how the hard cookies came to be decorated, historians credit Queen Elizabeth I with the idea after she reportedly had some made in the likeness of the dignitaries who visited her court.

English colonists brought gingerbread to the Western Hemisphere and the first American cookbook, Amelia Simmons’ “American Cookery,” has recipes for three kinds of gingerbread — the soft, loaf variety included, which was more common in America.