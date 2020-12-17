Analysis reveals Georgia’s most generous counties as holidays ramp-up

Explore New ranking puts Atlanta among the best places to celebrate Christmas

Then, the website measured the cumulative individual tax returns that recorded charitable contributions before dividing it by the total number of individual tax returns in each county. That resulted in the proportion of people in each county who donate to charity. After indexing and weighing the two factors, the results were the Most Generous Places Index.

Nationally, two Georgia counties made the list.

Oconee County and Fayette County came in at Nos. 5 and 7 respectively. Oconee had 87.60 on the Most Generous Places Index while Fayette scored 86.78.

Both counties were Nos. 1 and 2 among Georgia’s most charitable counties and Oconee, which landed on top, had 19.94% of tax returns itemizing charitable contributions.

See the state’s 10 most generous counties and their index scores below.

Most Generous Counties in Georgia