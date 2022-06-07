From non-profits to rewards programs, here are the best ways to save on medication

You need your medication, no matter what they cost. But don’t open your wallet at the pharmacy until you’ve check out these tips for saving big on your prescriptions. From a local non-profit to pharmacy rewards programs, you have options.
Apply for prescription assistance
The Georgia non-profit Good Pill Pharmacy is dedicated to distributing surplus prescription drugs to low-income patients. If you don’t have quality insurance — or any at all — this organization may be able to help you.
“We’re a non-profit, home-delivery pharmacy that’s dedicated to providing people with affordable medication,” Good Pill Pharmacy said on its website. “We fill prescriptions for anyone whose co-pay or deductibles are too high, or those who don’t have insurance at all.”
Utilize your pharmacy’s discount programs
From CVS to Rite Aid to Walgreens, customer loyalty programs are everywhere. CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare is great for coupon clippers, while Rite Aid Rewards is great for online shoppers. My Walgreens is great for physically active customers who are willing to participate in the company’s Health Goals program for reward points.
Whichever pharmacy you shop with, there is a reward program that fits you.
Get a GoodRx prescription card
If you do not have insurance and are awaiting approval into Good Pill Pharmacy’s services, GoodRx may be perfect for you. The card offers discounts of up to 80% on most prescription drugs at over 70,000 U.S. pharmacies.
Request a 90-day supply
Many routine medications are available in 90-day refills at a reduced price. Instead of refilling every month, ask if a 90-day supply is offered to decrease your copay. According to a study out of the University of Chicago, buying your prescriptions in three month increments can decrease costs by up to 29%.
