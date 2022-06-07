From non-profits to rewards programs, here are the best ways to save on medication

Get a GoodRx prescription card

If you do not have insurance and are awaiting approval into Good Pill Pharmacy’s services, GoodRx may be perfect for you. The card offers discounts of up to 80% on most prescription drugs at over 70,000 U.S. pharmacies.

Request a 90-day supply

Many routine medications are available in 90-day refills at a reduced price. Instead of refilling every month, ask if a 90-day supply is offered to decrease your copay. According to a study out of the University of Chicago, buying your prescriptions in three month increments can decrease costs by up to 29%.

