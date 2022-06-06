5 luxury communities for older adults to check out around Atlanta

If you’re considering relocating to a senior community, the search can feel overwhelming. There are a lot of choices out there.
According to industry research company IBIS World, a steady rise in the needs of an aging population in the U.S. has led to increased demand for retirement communities since 2017.
Of course, there are some things any senior will look for in a retirement community. You’ll want the ability to ask for assistance, and possibly have medical support on-site. But for some seniors, luxury amenities are a key factor as well. Does the community have a top-notch dining room? What about on-site enrichment activities?
To properly match a senior community to your needs, retirement resource website Where You Live Matters suggests starting by making a list of desires. Include all the non-negotiable items you must have in a senior community. Everything from being pet-friendly to having a pool. You should also add a few wish list items — things you’d like to have but aren’t deal-breakers.
Once your list is complete, the search can begin. Start with an online search, or by checking out these five luxury communities in metro Atlanta:
Credit: The Mansions at Alpharetta Facebook
Credit: The Mansions at Alpharetta Facebook
The Mansions at Alpharetta
This all-inclusive community offers a convenient and comfortable atmosphere to help seniors maintain a strong quality of life throughout retirement. Services include independent living, assisted living and memory care.
An ideal home base for active adults, The Mansions at Alpharetta provides spacious, private apartments complete with many everyday luxuries. Each apartment has a dishwasher, private outdoor space, washer and dryer. Apartments also have 24-hour emergency call cords in multiple rooms, in addition to on-site security.
Restaurant-style dining makes it easy to have a night out without traveling far, and there are plenty of classes and activities promoting physical, mental and social wellness. Join a yoga class, play cards with friends, take an art class, or gather for happy hour.
The location is unbeatable. With proximity to Avalon, you’re never far from great restaurants and shopping, fun, kid-friendly activities and attractions.
Corso Atlanta
On the north side of town, Corso Atlanta takes luxury living seriously. Its extensive list of amenities and services goes beyond normal expectations.
In addition to the formal dining room, there’s also a bistro market, crêperie, wine tasting cellar, lounge and more.
Corso Atlanta also has an on-site salon, library, heated pool, fitness center, theater and clubrooms. Activities include guest lectures and classes, wine and cheese tastings and more.
You’ll find on-site nurses and physical, occupational, and speech therapies available for health and wellness needs.
When it comes to your living space, the European-inspired design features top-end appliances, a washer and dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, weekly housekeeping and oversized walk-in closets.
Credit: Villa Palazzo
Credit: Villa Palazzo
Villa Palazzo
With a grand opening in Sandy Springs in June, Villa Palazzo takes a Montessori approach to senior living. This means considering each resident’s skills and interests to ensure a calendar of activities everyone will enjoy.
Caregiving staff is available 24 hours a day, and comfortable studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments allow plenty of privacy. You’re also able to bring your cat or dog with you.
While each apartment has a kitchenette, you also have access to a communal, fine-dining experience complete with candles and fine china.
Credit: Atria Buckhead
Credit: Atria Buckhead
Atria Buckhead
Situated in the heart of Buckhead, near plenty of shops and restaurants, Atria Buckhead attracts active residents with a dynamic and friendly environment.
Apartments include housekeeping and linen service and an emergency alert system. Community amenities include walking paths, a library, a salon and spa, and a movie theater — all on-site.
The culinary staff creates meals with a global flare which you can enjoy in an elegant dining room, outside on the covered courtyard or in a private dining room.
This pet-friendly community also has plenty of classes and support groups, volunteer programs, on-site therapy and on-site worship services
Credit: Vickery Rose Retirement Resort Facebook
Credit: Vickery Rose Retirement Resort Facebook
Vickery Rose Retirement Resort
Nothing says luxury like retiring to a resort. Vickery Rose is an all-inclusive, independent living community in Roswell. With 24/7 services, resort-style dining, weekly housekeeping and a full-time activities director to keep you busy, you may never want to leave the property.
From planned outings to on-site happy hours and fitness classes, you can maintain a lifestyle that’s as active as you want it to be. Apartments include full kitchens with designer counters, walk-in closets, and no pet fees.
Dining options include room service, a casual buffet and tableside dining. It’s like eating on a cruise ship. Community amenities include a library, billiards, a theater, salon and pharmacy.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author