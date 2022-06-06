ajc logo
5 luxury communities for older adults to check out around Atlanta

Corso Atlanta is a state-of-the-art senior living community.

Aging in Atlanta
By Lesly Gregory, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

If you’re considering relocating to a senior community, the search can feel overwhelming. There are a lot of choices out there.

According to industry research company IBIS World, a steady rise in the needs of an aging population in the U.S. has led to increased demand for retirement communities since 2017.

Of course, there are some things any senior will look for in a retirement community. You’ll want the ability to ask for assistance, and possibly have medical support on-site. But for some seniors, luxury amenities are a key factor as well. Does the community have a top-notch dining room? What about on-site enrichment activities?

To properly match a senior community to your needs, retirement resource website Where You Live Matters suggests starting by making a list of desires. Include all the non-negotiable items you must have in a senior community. Everything from being pet-friendly to having a pool. You should also add a few wish list items — things you’d like to have but aren’t deal-breakers.

Once your list is complete, the search can begin. Start with an online search, or by checking out these five luxury communities in metro Atlanta:

Combined ShapeCaption
The Mansions at Alpharetta provides social events for residents.

Credit: The Mansions at Alpharetta Facebook

The Mansions at Alpharetta provides social events for residents.

Credit: The Mansions at Alpharetta Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
The Mansions at Alpharetta provides social events for residents.

Credit: The Mansions at Alpharetta Facebook

Credit: The Mansions at Alpharetta Facebook

The Mansions at Alpharetta

This all-inclusive community offers a convenient and comfortable atmosphere to help seniors maintain a strong quality of life throughout retirement. Services include independent living, assisted living and memory care.

An ideal home base for active adults, The Mansions at Alpharetta provides spacious, private apartments complete with many everyday luxuries. Each apartment has a dishwasher, private outdoor space, washer and dryer. Apartments also have 24-hour emergency call cords in multiple rooms, in addition to on-site security.

Restaurant-style dining makes it easy to have a night out without traveling far, and there are plenty of classes and activities promoting physical, mental and social wellness. Join a yoga class, play cards with friends, take an art class, or gather for happy hour.

The location is unbeatable. With proximity to Avalon, you’re never far from great restaurants and shopping, fun, kid-friendly activities and attractions.

Combined ShapeCaption
A $300 million luxury senior living home is planned in Buckhead as early as 2020. The property, Corso Atlanta, will be located on Howell Mill Road. (Rendering provided by Corso Atlanta)

A $300 million luxury senior living home is planned in Buckhead as early as 2020. The property, Corso Atlanta, will be located on Howell Mill Road. (Rendering provided by Corso Atlanta)

Combined ShapeCaption
A $300 million luxury senior living home is planned in Buckhead as early as 2020. The property, Corso Atlanta, will be located on Howell Mill Road. (Rendering provided by Corso Atlanta)

Corso Atlanta

On the north side of town, Corso Atlanta takes luxury living seriously. Its extensive list of amenities and services goes beyond normal expectations.

In addition to the formal dining room, there’s also a bistro market, crêperie, wine tasting cellar, lounge and more.

Corso Atlanta also has an on-site salon, library, heated pool, fitness center, theater and clubrooms. Activities include guest lectures and classes, wine and cheese tastings and more.

You’ll find on-site nurses and physical, occupational, and speech therapies available for health and wellness needs.

When it comes to your living space, the European-inspired design features top-end appliances, a washer and dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, weekly housekeeping and oversized walk-in closets.

Combined ShapeCaption
The exterior of Villa Palazzo, the first Montessori Inspired lifestyle-credentialed community in Georgia.

Credit: Villa Palazzo

The exterior of Villa Palazzo, the first Montessori Inspired lifestyle-credentialed community in Georgia.

Credit: Villa Palazzo

Combined ShapeCaption
The exterior of Villa Palazzo, the first Montessori Inspired lifestyle-credentialed community in Georgia.

Credit: Villa Palazzo

Credit: Villa Palazzo

Villa Palazzo

With a grand opening in Sandy Springs in June, Villa Palazzo takes a Montessori approach to senior living. This means considering each resident’s skills and interests to ensure a calendar of activities everyone will enjoy.

Caregiving staff is available 24 hours a day, and comfortable studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments allow plenty of privacy. You’re also able to bring your cat or dog with you.

While each apartment has a kitchenette, you also have access to a communal, fine-dining experience complete with candles and fine china.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atria Buckhead’s covered outdoor patio overlooks a fountain and garden trellis for a soothing dining experience.

Credit: Atria Buckhead

Atria Buckhead’s covered outdoor patio overlooks a fountain and garden trellis for a soothing dining experience.

Credit: Atria Buckhead

Combined ShapeCaption
Atria Buckhead’s covered outdoor patio overlooks a fountain and garden trellis for a soothing dining experience.

Credit: Atria Buckhead

Credit: Atria Buckhead

Atria Buckhead

Situated in the heart of Buckhead, near plenty of shops and restaurants, Atria Buckhead attracts active residents with a dynamic and friendly environment.

Apartments include housekeeping and linen service and an emergency alert system. Community amenities include walking paths, a library, a salon and spa, and a movie theater — all on-site.

The culinary staff creates meals with a global flare which you can enjoy in an elegant dining room, outside on the covered courtyard or in a private dining room.

This pet-friendly community also has plenty of classes and support groups, volunteer programs, on-site therapy and on-site worship services

Combined ShapeCaption
Vickery Rose in Roswell is an all-inclusive, independent living community.

Credit: Vickery Rose Retirement Resort Facebook

Vickery Rose in Roswell is an all-inclusive, independent living community.

Credit: Vickery Rose Retirement Resort Facebook

Combined ShapeCaption
Vickery Rose in Roswell is an all-inclusive, independent living community.

Credit: Vickery Rose Retirement Resort Facebook

Credit: Vickery Rose Retirement Resort Facebook

Vickery Rose Retirement Resort

Nothing says luxury like retiring to a resort. Vickery Rose is an all-inclusive, independent living community in Roswell. With 24/7 services, resort-style dining, weekly housekeeping and a full-time activities director to keep you busy, you may never want to leave the property.

From planned outings to on-site happy hours and fitness classes, you can maintain a lifestyle that’s as active as you want it to be. Apartments include full kitchens with designer counters, walk-in closets, and no pet fees.

Dining options include room service, a casual buffet and tableside dining. It’s like eating on a cruise ship. Community amenities include a library, billiards, a theater, salon and pharmacy.

About the Author

Lesly Gregory
