Save money at the drugstore by picking the perfect rewards program

If you want to be a premium member, you can join CarePass for $5 a month or $48 a year to earn a $10 monthly reward, 20% off CVS Health brand products, free shipping and free same-day shopping for prescriptions.

The AARP suggests the CVS ExtraCare program for coupon clippers who are willing to search for weekly deals to make the most out of their ExtraBucks. Signing up for ExtraCare is free, and you can apply in store, online or by using the CVS app.

Rite Aid Rewards

With fewer than 2,500 locations, the odds of a Rite Aid store being on your block are significantly lower. But, the AARP says that digitally savvy customers can make the most of their rewards program.

Reward members earn points in four ways: 10 points for every dollar spent on qualifying products, 250 points for some in-store vaccinations, 250 points for 30-day or less prescriptions and 750 points for longer-term prescriptions. Members who are 65 or older can earn five times the rewards points on the first Wednesday of every month.

Those points can be converted into BonusCash to make purchases, but there is a catch: In order to convert your points, you have to log into your digital account through your online profile. This is also the only way to access the reward program’s special, limited time deals.

To make the most of this service, be on the lookout for matching monthly (in-store) and weekly (online) deals that you can stack together for super savings. Rite Aid also offers BonusCash Challenges, an additional rewards program that issues personalized challenges to customers each month for greater point rewards.

MyWalgreens

You can sign up for Walgreens’ MyWalgreens rewards program in-store, online or in the store’s app to utilize the service at any of the chain’s 9,000 locations. While rewards members only earn 1% Walgreens Cash for purchases, they also receive 5% back on Walgreens-branded products.

MyWalgreens members that are 55 or older can take the most advantage. The pharmacy hosts a Seniors Day on the first Tuesday of every month, in which seniors get an extra 20% off all of their purchases. AARP members can also earn this discount, as well as bigger cash rewards.

Deals and coupons can be found on the store’s website, as well as opportunities to earn extra Walgreens Cash for certain purchases. To make the most of your membership, consider joining the MyWalgreens Health Goals program — which rewards you with Walgreens Cash for completing fitness-related challenges each week. The MyWalgreens credit card also boosts your benefits to 5% in Walgreens Cash back for items purchased and 10% for Walgreens-branded products. If you want to utilize the chain’s paper coupons, then you will want to join Register Rewards to earn your in-store discounts.

The AARP suggests the MyWalgreens rewards program for physically active customers that are interested in participating in the Health Goals program.

