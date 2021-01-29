Do you make enough to be considered ‘rich’ in Georgia?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of all U.S. households earn $65,700 or more per year. Only those households earning at least $131,350 per year are among the richest 20%, however. “But just as median income varies considerably by state, so does the amount needed to be in the richest 20% of households in each state,” financial website 24/7 Wall St. wrote.

The website analyzed the minimum income needed to be among the top 20% in each state. Data on household income came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. In some parts of the country, an annual household income of $94,750 is enough. In others, a minimum household income of over $170,000 is required to rank among the highest earners, it found.