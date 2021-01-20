New life expectancy data show how much longer wealthy Georgians live

Credit: Simply Insurance

Among the key takeaways from these statistics are that the higher up you are on the income ladder, the more consistently years are added to your life. Additionally, Washington, D.C. has the biggest discrepancy with a 10-year life expectancy gap between wealthy people and people who have low income. That’s followed by a nine-year gap in Georgia, South Carolina, Indiana, Kansas, Delaware and Michigan and a six-year gap in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey and New York.

In Georgia, the most impoverished 25% have a life expectancy of 78-years-old. The wealthiest 25% have a life expectancy of 87.

This data isn’t new.

In the 1800s, a surge erupted in medical innovations only accessible to those with very high income. From 1850 to 1874, a 20-year gap existed between the average lifespan of wealthy people and those in the general population.

“The irony is that this gap isn’t too different from the one present in D.C. today,” Simply Insurance noted.