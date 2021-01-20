These are Georgia’s richest and poorest cities, according to Forbes

Last summer, “Rest Haven,” the former home of William Candler, the youngest son of Coca-Cola founder Asa Candler, went on the market for $3.59 million. It was designed by famed Atlanta architect Neel Reid in 1918.

There are seven cities in which the median household income is more than $250,000 Forbes wrote. Many of the richest cities are suburbs of major cities, such as Winnetka, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago and home to the iconic house in “Home Alone.”

Georgia’s poorest city is just 1½ hours from Druid Hills up Interstate 85.

Royston, Forbes found, has a median household income of $21,125 and a mean household income of $31,383, more than $100,000 less than Druid Hills.

Royston is a small town, but it has a claim to fame. Royston is the hometown of Major League Baseball great Ty Cobb and is now the home of Cobb statue that was once outside Turner Field. Cobb is buried in Royston.

There are six cities where the median household income is less than $20,000: Livingston, Alabama; Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii; Homer, Louisiana; Highland Park, Michigan; Albany, Kentucky; and Allendale, South Carolina. Four of those six are in the South.

