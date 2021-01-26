X

Atlanta a top 5 most glamorous city, analysis finds

By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you’re not living the glamorous life, it’s not because you’re in the wrong city.

A new ranking by lawn care startup LawnStarter puts Atlanta in the top five of glamorous U.S. cities.

“Atlanta is a surprise glamour destination — unless you’re a fan of ‘Real Housewives,’” LawnStarter wrote. “ … While failing to snag the top spot in any single category, Hotlanta performed very well across all metrics, coming in second in the number of cocktail bars, lounges, music venues, and luxury perfume shops.”

How did LawnStarter determine its most glamorous cities? It compared the 50 largest U.S. cities across 20 metrics in four categories: dining and drinking; arts and entertainment, recreation and accommodation; beauty, fashion and shopping; and wealth and success.

In addition to all the second-place spots mentioned above, Atlanta ranked No. 3 for most luxury cosmetics and beauty supply shops, and No. 5 for most luxury jewelry shops, per 100,000 residents.

Overall, Atlanta finished at No. 5, behind Miami, New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas, in that order. The state ranked:

No. 3 for dining and drinking

No. 3 for arts and entertainment, recreation and accommodation

No. 5 for beauty, fashion and shopping

No. 18 for wealth and success

