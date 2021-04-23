ajc logo
X

Come get some kitten snuggles for a cause this Sunday in Duluth

3 things to know about PEThood Thrift Store.PEThood Thrift Store is at 3547 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth.The shop "benefits pets and the people who love them throughout Georgia through animal rescue, spay/neuter, and community cat initiatives.".In April 2021, it hosted its first kitten shower to raise awareness about orphan kittens and expectant cats

Access Atlanta | 49 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hurry, though, because the event is popular

What’s better than one kitten? How about snuggling up to several kittens in the name of a good cause?

That’s what’s happening this weekend at the PEThood Thrift Store in Duluth.

ExploreSee alpacas and shop vendors this weekend at Creekwater Alpaca Farm

The Howell Crossing shop is hosting a kitten shower at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

“As kitten season is here, lots of orphaned kittens and pregnant cats are all over the community,” an email from the thrift store said. “To bring awareness and support we are hosting a Kitten Shower on Sunday with crafts, kittens, bottle feeding demonstrations, and prizes for attendees.”

Attendees must wear masks at the event. Tickets are required and in limited availability. They cost $12 and can be purchased on the website. With that, guests will be able to soak up 15 minutes of snuggles with adoptable kittens, create kitten toy crafts and have a chance to buy items at the thrift store. Make a $50 donation for the opportunity to name a kitten, nine of which are available.

Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris will also be in attendance for a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will feature snacks from Bagel 101.

ExploreZoo Atlanta celebrates birth of endangered lemur species

Much like a baby shower, attendees are asked to bring gifts and donations to assist the rescue with preparing for the impending kitten season. Launching in the spring, the kitten boom peaks in the summer and ends in the fall. This leaves animal shelters nationwide with a flood of pregnant cats and kittens.

To purchase a gift, visit the Amazon registry.

In the event that the shower sells out, there’s still an option for those who wish to attend. They can be put on the waitlist by emailing development coordinator Lauren Frost at lfrost@pethoodga.org.

PEThood Thrift Store in Duluth is a pet-friendly shop that helps Georgia pets and pet lovers alike through spay/neuter, animal rescue and community cat initiatives.

ExploreCelebrate ‘The Mandalorian’ with Star Wars Day menu at Atlanta eatery

Kitten Shower

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

PEThood Thrift Store: 3547 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top