Come get some kitten snuggles for a cause this Sunday in Duluth

Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris will also be in attendance for a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will feature snacks from Bagel 101.

Much like a baby shower, attendees are asked to bring gifts and donations to assist the rescue with preparing for the impending kitten season. Launching in the spring, the kitten boom peaks in the summer and ends in the fall. This leaves animal shelters nationwide with a flood of pregnant cats and kittens.

To purchase a gift, visit the Amazon registry.

In the event that the shower sells out, there’s still an option for those who wish to attend. They can be put on the waitlist by emailing development coordinator Lauren Frost at lfrost@pethoodga.org.

PEThood Thrift Store in Duluth is a pet-friendly shop that helps Georgia pets and pet lovers alike through spay/neuter, animal rescue and community cat initiatives.

Kitten Shower

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25

PEThood Thrift Store: 3547 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth