Come get some kitten snuggles for a cause this Sunday in Duluth

What’s better than one kitten? How about snuggling up to several kittens in the name of a good cause?
That’s what’s happening this weekend at the PEThood Thrift Store in Duluth.
The Howell Crossing shop is hosting a kitten shower at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25.
“As kitten season is here, lots of orphaned kittens and pregnant cats are all over the community,” an email from the thrift store said. “To bring awareness and support we are hosting a Kitten Shower on Sunday with crafts, kittens, bottle feeding demonstrations, and prizes for attendees.”
Attendees must wear masks at the event. Tickets are required and in limited availability. They cost $12 and can be purchased on the website. With that, guests will be able to soak up 15 minutes of snuggles with adoptable kittens, create kitten toy crafts and have a chance to buy items at the thrift store. Make a $50 donation for the opportunity to name a kitten, nine of which are available.
Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris will also be in attendance for a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will feature snacks from Bagel 101.
Much like a baby shower, attendees are asked to bring gifts and donations to assist the rescue with preparing for the impending kitten season. Launching in the spring, the kitten boom peaks in the summer and ends in the fall. This leaves animal shelters nationwide with a flood of pregnant cats and kittens.
To purchase a gift, visit the Amazon registry.
In the event that the shower sells out, there’s still an option for those who wish to attend. They can be put on the waitlist by emailing development coordinator Lauren Frost at lfrost@pethoodga.org.
PEThood Thrift Store in Duluth is a pet-friendly shop that helps Georgia pets and pet lovers alike through spay/neuter, animal rescue and community cat initiatives.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
PEThood Thrift Store: 3547 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth