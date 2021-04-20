Zoo Atlanta celebrates birth of endangered lemur species

Explore White storks welcomed at Zoo Atlanta

According to Duke Lemur Center, crowned lemurs’ Madagascar habitat is likely under 500 square miles and is quickly diminishing due to slash and burn agriculture. As the population continues to become increasingly existent in only certain areas, it becomes more difficult or impossible for genetic interchange to occur. This increases the likelihood of extinction.

At Zoo Atlanta, the new crowned lemur joins not only parents Sava and Xonsu, but an older brother named Chewie. The group lives in the Living Treehouse. While guests can glimpse the bulk of the family, that’s not yet the case for the new arrival.

“Sava is currently keeping the infant very close to her body, but as the weeks go by, the infant’s developing coloration will be the primary indicator of whether it is male or female. Females are primarily gray with orange crowns, while males are a darker red-brown in color, with black and orange crowns,” the zoo said in the press release.

The newborn crowned lemur’s arrival comes nearly four years after Zoo Atlanta welcomed Sava and Xonsu to the Living Treehouse complex from Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.