See alpacas and shop vendors this weekend at Creekwater Alpaca Farm

You may know that Creekwater Alpaca Farm has been home to dozens of alpacas for decades, but this weekend, you can pet the camelids and shop for homemade goods from local makers.
The longrunning Snellville farm is hosting a barn tour and vendor event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Come out to our big Vendors Saturday at Creekwater Alpaca Farm!” the event description read. “We’ll be offering beautiful local handmade items of every description including art, apparel, embroidery, jewelry, home decor, delicious candy, frozen treats and more!!”
Tickets are $10 for children ages 2-13 and $15 for adults, not including fees. They can be purchased online. Buying a ticket also reserves a time slot for you to go on the barn tour. You are not required to buy a ticket if you are not attending the barn tour.
The vendor portion of the event offers a range of options to satisfy your tastes and interests.
Aside from purchasing from sellers such as Frozen Sweets novelty dessert food truck, Angela Pearl Designs, or Nawlins Praline Candy & More, you can also visit the Creekwater farm gift shop. It offers alpaca fiber clothing and accessories among other items.
Creekwater Alpaca Farm has been home to over 50 alpacas since 1993. The unique farm offers “a safe, close up, hands-on experience unlike any other.”
In addition to alpacas, the farm also offers petting experiences with goats, bunnies, pigs and sheep. The farm is also home to Toulouse geese and guinea fowl.
Creekwater Alpaca Barn Tour and Vendor Event
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Creekwater Alpaca Farm: 2812 Centerville-Rosebud Rd., Snellville
Cost: $10-$15