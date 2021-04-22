See alpacas and shop vendors this weekend at Creekwater Alpaca Farm

The longrunning Snellville farm is hosting a barn tour and vendor event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore Zoo Atlanta celebrates birth of endangered lemur species

“Come out to our big Vendors Saturday at Creekwater Alpaca Farm!” the event description read. “We’ll be offering beautiful local handmade items of every description including art, apparel, embroidery, jewelry, home decor, delicious candy, frozen treats and more!!”