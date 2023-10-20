Choosing love: a reflection on ‘Love never fails’

These three words adorn a large 50-by-11-inch farmhouse-style frame hanging on a prominent wall at my house. Below it, I purposely added three 8x10 frames — the first contains one of my favorite wedding photos, and the other two hold the beautiful faces of our two girls when they were younger.

The frame is a constant reminder of the one ingredient we must choose to keep prominent, above anything else, in our relationships at home. Regardless of our differences. No matter how hard life may get — I want to be reminded daily that true love, indeed, never fails.

These words cap the most beautiful yet challenging description of love ever written. The passage is found in the 13th chapter of the apostle Paul’s first epistle to the Corinthian church, and it has been quoted repeatedly by Christian and secular writers through the centuries:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.”

Oh, how I wish I could claim that my love always carries these traits! But it isn’t so. And I know this is true for every imperfect human being.

If we are honest, even our “good deeds” are often filled with selfish motives. At times, we give, hoping to receive. Or serve, hoping to be seen.

We may ignore when we take the wrong stand against a loved one and stubbornly refuse to apologize. Or we may allow bad days to contaminate our hearts, hurting our children with angry words. We may secretly (or not so secretly) rejoice when someone we dislike fails. Or we may forget our wedding vows when the fire dies down.

The truth is — true love may come naturally, but it invariably becomes a choice. We may “feel” love but must deliberately choose to make it louder than disagreements, hurts and impatience. Indeed, our natural response is never to be tolerant, kind, humble and honorable when hurt, annoyed or contradicted. On the contrary, our fleshly inclination is to lash out, seek revenge, stand our ground, and defend our territory at all costs.

The love Paul describes in 1 Corinthians 13 is the type of love that is filled with grace. It’s God’s type of love, described throughout the Bible, from Genesis to Revelations.

We see God’s gracious love guiding a stubborn nation through the wilderness. We watch his hand of protection and provision as they enter the Promised Land. We read about his long suffering as he waited for his people to repent … and witness his loving hands guiding them back home from exile as promised through the prophets.

Incredibly human love stories also fill Scriptures, some of which are beautiful, others filled with ugliness, betrayal and pain. These stories offer rich insights into human relationships and how God’s love turns our assumptions about one another upside down.

My latest guest on my podcast was Fox News anchor and New York Times bestselling author Shannon Bream. During our conversation, we discussed the topic of biblical love, which is the focus of her new bestseller, “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak – Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship and Faith.”

In the book, Bream takes the reader through the timeless tales of friendship, love and romance found within the pages of Scripture. Exploring the stories that have captivated hearts for centuries, the book delves into the deep and passionate relationships that shaped biblical history. From the tender love between Ruth and Boaz to the passionate and poetic Song of Solomon, these stories serve as powerful reminders of God’s design for love and the power of his unconditional grace.

In a world filled with imperfections and human frailty, the words “Love never fails” remind us that true love is not just a human endeavor but a reflection of divine grace, a testament to God’s enduring love for us. May we choose to attach the faces of loved ones and every creature created by God to those three simple words, lest our walk become hypocritical and our religion, empty.

To listen to Patricia’s interview with Shannon, search God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook on all podcast platforms or YouTube. You can find “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” anywhere books are sold.

