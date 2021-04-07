Catch the Masters on the big screen at Citizen Soul this weekend

Seeking a place to gather with golf fans during the Masters? Well, you don’t have to trek to Augusta to do so. Citizen Soul at Alpharetta City Center is transforming into a scene from the Augusta greens this weekend.
For its first-ever Masters Patio Viewing Party on Sunday, April 11, the new American restaurant is inviting Alpharetta residents to watch the tournament outdoors on the big screen. They’ll do so while dining on Masters-themed dishes and drinks. There will also be golf activities to participate in during the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The West Coast-style eatery’s special menu will include small bites, such as pimento cheese sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches and Georgia pecan caramel popcorn at Masters prices. They’ll also offer custom drink specials including a $6 craft beer and John Daly cocktails.
As for the activities, golf aficionados can buy tickets to play on the TrackMan golf simulator and the putting green as they vie with other for first, second and third place. Prizes will be awarded at each level. Additionally, there will be a raffle held for the chance to win merchandise from Citizen Soul and the Masters.
There is limited availability for patio tables, which are first-come, first-served. Citizen Soul will also be open for indoor dining and operating from their usual noon to 9 p.m. hours.
Citizen Soul opened in 2018 and offers a chef-driven menu complete with seasonal plates and cocktails. An upscale, casual neighborhood restaurant, it was inspired by the pubs and taverns of Northern California, Oregon and Washington.
