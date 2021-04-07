Catch the Masters on the big screen at Citizen Soul this weekend

For its first-ever Masters Patio Viewing Party on Sunday, April 11, the new American restaurant is inviting Alpharetta residents to watch the tournament outdoors on the big screen. They’ll do so while dining on Masters-themed dishes and drinks. There will also be golf activities to participate in during the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Explore Explore the fairy village at Halcyon on a special day this month

The West Coast-style eatery’s special menu will include small bites, such as pimento cheese sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches and Georgia pecan caramel popcorn at Masters prices. They’ll also offer custom drink specials including a $6 craft beer and John Daly cocktails.