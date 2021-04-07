Explore the fairy village at Halcyon on a special day this month

Since its establishment more than 20 years ago, Jesse’s House has served more than 1,000 girls from all around Georgia.

O’Hara was inspired to create the fairy village during a run along the Big Creek Greenway in July 2020. He took inspiration from the Fairy Trail at Sawnee Mountain Preserve and events including “Halcyon Rocks!”, an inspiring rock-painting event, and “Chalk Your Walk,” where guests posed for photos by chalk-illustrated drawings on the trailhead.

Developed in a cleared space along the multi-use trail, Fairy Village, according to a press release, is meant “to spark joy, curiosity and smiles to his neighbors of all ages during a difficult time.”

This free, fun and socially distant activity has continued to grow as more locals discover it. The village has also been a popular spot during Halcyon’s weekly Discover Days Kids Club.

Credit: Halcyon

Fairy Village Day

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Halcyon Forsyth: See the above image for directions to the village

Cost: Free for adults, $10 per child