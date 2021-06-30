Atlantic Station pop-up shines light on Black women-owned businesses

Ten local vendors will be featured in the open-air pop-up market next to H&M. Attendees can purchase skin care products, home accessories, hand-made goods and other items. Featured businesses include BookedBag, StepStitches, and VigorWicks Candle Co, among others.

Harvard Business Review reported that 17% of Black women have begun or are running new businesses. Ten percent of white women and 15% of white men are doing the same. But just 3% of Black women run mature businesses.

“While Black Women have been starting businesses at an increasing rate, annual sales for Black Women Business Owners are five times smaller than all Women-owned businesses due to lack of support and awareness, which makes the work of Buy From a Black Woman so important,” the press release said. “The Inspire Tour is meant for those who are searching for options in a world that limits their voices and showcases the victories in their community. H&M USA is committed to using its platform to support economic participation and growth, because when Black Women and their businesses flourish, communities thrive.”

The Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour will visit 15 cities through July 25.

Buy From a Black Woman was founded by Nikki Porcher in 2016. It connects nearly 600 Black women-owned businesses nationwide.

Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Atlantic Station Greenspace: 231 18th St NW, Atlanta