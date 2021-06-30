Atlantic Station pop-up shines light on Black women-owned businesses

An effort to support Black women-owned businesses is going on a nationwide tour.
Atlanta will be the first stop for the Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour, which kicks off Thursday, July 1. In partnership with H&M, the Buy From a Black Woman event will help put Black women business owners in the spotlight. It will also promote the nonprofit’s mission to empower, educate and inspire Black women and their supporters.
“Atlantic Station has always been a diverse gathering spot for the local community and we are honored to host H&M’s kick-off event for its Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour,” Kristie Ray, director of marketing at Atlantic Station, said in a press release.
“Creating unique experiences for our guests is always our goal, and being able to support an initiative that highlights Black Women business owners is a win-win. We welcome the opportunity to further our commitment to inclusiveness across the development by hosting more diverse events, pop-ups, stores and restaurants in the future.”
The event follows the announcement of a year-long partnership with H&M and Buy From a Black Woman.
Ten local vendors will be featured in the open-air pop-up market next to H&M. Attendees can purchase skin care products, home accessories, hand-made goods and other items. Featured businesses include BookedBag, StepStitches, and VigorWicks Candle Co, among others.
Harvard Business Review reported that 17% of Black women have begun or are running new businesses. Ten percent of white women and 15% of white men are doing the same. But just 3% of Black women run mature businesses.
“While Black Women have been starting businesses at an increasing rate, annual sales for Black Women Business Owners are five times smaller than all Women-owned businesses due to lack of support and awareness, which makes the work of Buy From a Black Woman so important,” the press release said. “The Inspire Tour is meant for those who are searching for options in a world that limits their voices and showcases the victories in their community. H&M USA is committed to using its platform to support economic participation and growth, because when Black Women and their businesses flourish, communities thrive.”
The Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour will visit 15 cities through July 25.
Buy From a Black Woman was founded by Nikki Porcher in 2016. It connects nearly 600 Black women-owned businesses nationwide.
Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Atlantic Station Greenspace: 231 18th St NW, Atlanta