10 Black-owned beauty supply stores in metro Atlanta

710 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

(678) 720-5879

Another family-owned shop, this Smyrna spot opened in 2006 “to provide an environment where our customers could shop freely without being hassled.”

2388 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna

(770) 916-1990

Customers say this Conyers store is “always super friendly and welcoming” and praise the product quality and customer service.

2890 Hwy 212 Ste B, Conyers

(678) 413-1101

Dianna Foster owns the largest beauty supply retailer in Stockbridge. It specializes in organic care products, cosmetics, virgin hair extensions and accessories.

5248 N. Henry Blvd., Suite 700, Stockbridge

(678) 829-3352

This Gwinnett County shop is owned by Crystal Daniel, who is dedicated to researching and educating customers on products on the market.

3157 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 190, Lawrenceville

(770) 559-9027

Amber Bunch owns this East Point beauty supply store with her sister, Salathia Brittian, and their mother, Rosalind Powell. The shop opened in 2018 and includes products from Aunt Jackie’s, Design Essentials and Uncle Jimmy’s.

4504 Washington Rd, Atlanta

(404) 953-1928

Based in Atlanta, this men’s e-commerce grooming products line was launched by Taliah Waajid, the owner and presenter of the World Natural Hair, Health & Beauty Show that occurs annually in the city.

4480 S. Cobb Rd Suite H260, Atlanta

(404) 799-0038

This Atlanta beauty supply store opened in 2014 and has been seen on VH1. The shop features many go-to haircare brands including Cantu, ORS and Dukes.

1046 Fayetteville Rd SE Atlanta

(678) 973-0080

The Alpharetta shop is open every day of the week excluding Sunday. It opened in 2014 in the 7,000 square-foot space on Highway 9.

12990 GA-9 Alpharetta, Georgia

(770) 837-9257

Customers have praised the friendliness of the staff at the Mableton shop. One wrote on Yelp, “The staff is friendly and if there’s anything I need that they don’t have they always get it for me.”

1025 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE Suite 670 Mableton

(678) 742-8063