7 Black-owned beauty brands you can support now and always

There’s no shortage of Black-owned beauty brands you can support year after year.
Black History Month annually places the spotlight on Black-owned businesses, but you can get your haircare, skincare and makeup needs met by these brands at any time of the year.
Using these brands, suggested by Today.com, you can transform your beauty routine with these Black entrepreneurial brands:
Taliah Waajid
Launching her namesake business as a startup at the age of 14, Taliah Waajid was the was first to provide a full line of chemical-free, natural hair care products, according to the website. She also launched a line of men’s hair care products, Uncle Jimmy Products, in 2018.
Mented Cosmetics
This makeup brand was created by Kristen Jones “KJ” Miller and Amanda Johnson in 2017. The pals from Harvard Business school aimed to “create a palette of neutral shades of makeup for women of color,” according to the NRF Foundation.
Bevel
CEO of Walker & Company Brands Tristan Walker founded Bevel in 2013, Black Enterprise reported. The men’s shaving line specializes in meeting the grooming needs of men with curly, coily and coarse-textured hair.
The Honey Pot
Bea Dixon founded The Honey Pot Co. in 2014 after she said “an ancestor visited me in a dream and gifted me with a vision to heal myself.” The feminine care product brand is based in Atlanta.
Unsun
Katonya Breaux founded this sunscreen company in 2016 after she became frustrated with the lack of options for clean sunscreen for women of color. Products include mineral tinted face sunscreen for medium/dark skin tones and everyday SPF body lotion.
Grace Eleyae
Founder Grace Eleyae launched her hair care company in 2014 after her chemically straightened hair broke off during an eight-hour car ride on a trip to Kenya. Since then, she's created several protective hats lined with silk as well as satin pillowcases that help natural hair retain moisture.
Fenty Beauty (and Fenty Skin)
Rihanna-founded Fenty Beauty burst onto the cosmetics scene in 2017 with a line of 40 foundation shades that helped usher in a new wave of inclusive foundations among other beauty brands. Now, there are 50 shades available in matte and hydrating finishes. In 2020, Fenty Skin launched with a line of multitasking, easy-to-use products.