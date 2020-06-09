7 Black-owned beauty brands you can support now and always

CEO of Walker & Company Brands Tristan Walker founded Bevel in 2013, Black Enterprise reported. The men’s shaving line specializes in meeting the grooming needs of men with curly, coily and coarse-textured hair.

Bea Dixon founded The Honey Pot Co. in 2014 after she said “an ancestor visited me in a dream and gifted me with a vision to heal myself.” The feminine care product brand is based in Atlanta.

Katonya Breaux founded this sunscreen company in 2016 after she became frustrated with the lack of options for clean sunscreen for women of color. Products include mineral tinted face sunscreen for medium/dark skin tones and everyday SPF body lotion.

Founder Grace Eleyae launched her hair care company in 2014 after her chemically straightened hair broke off during an eight-hour car ride on a trip to Kenya. Since then, she's created several protective hats lined with silk as well as satin pillowcases that help natural hair retain moisture.

Fenty Beauty (and Fenty Skin)

Rihanna-founded Fenty Beauty burst onto the cosmetics scene in 2017 with a line of 40 foundation shades that helped usher in a new wave of inclusive foundations among other beauty brands. Now, there are 50 shades available in matte and hydrating finishes. In 2020, Fenty Skin launched with a line of multitasking, easy-to-use products.