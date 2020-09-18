Atlanta’s Lil Nas X writes children’s book ‘C is for Country’

Panini the pony is named for the artist’s 2019 Grammy nominated song by the same name.

The book will be available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, Walmart and more, and you can preorder through any of them via Random House’s site.

“Old Town Road” made the Lithia Springs High School grad a household name when it quickly climbed the Billboard charts in April 2019, only to be removed by Billboard from the Hot Country Songs chart, declaring it not country enough.

The song went on to spend 17 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, setting a record.

In January, Lil Nas X won his first-ever Grammy, for best pop duo/group performance for his “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus and best music video for “Old Town Road Official Movie.”

If you aren’t familiar with “Old Town Road,” you can watch the video below.