From Atlanta to Dallas, here are Shaquille O’Neal’s most lavish mansions

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has accrued quite the real estate portfolio over the years. While the houses may change from year to year, one thing remains the same: O’Neal has an eye for luxuriously lavish mansions. From Atlanta to Dallas to Las Vegas, here are Shaquille O’Neal’s most stunning homes.
A Georgia mansion
Located in McDonough, O’Neal’s Atlanta mansion rests on a massive 14.3-acre property. The mansion itself totals 7,4000 square feet, but a second, smaller home is also situated on the estate. Featuring eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, O’Neal purchased the Georgia mansion back in 2016 for $1.15 million.
A French-style oasis in Dallas
According to Realtor.com, O’Neal also owns a massive mansion near Dallas, Texas. Purchased in May 2022, with a listed value of $1,225,000 at the time, the 5,269 square foot mansion features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bathroom.
“With lushly landscaped grounds, the drive up appeal on this elegant home is stunning!” Realtor.com’s listing of the home said. “Off the foyer is the large formal dining room having a beautiful chandelier and the handsome library with a dramatic tiered ceiling, fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving. Open to the kitchen and breakfast room is the great room with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, and wall of windows overlooking the pool. The dream kitchen offers upscale appliances including six burner Wolf gas range, granite CT, and large island. The master suite is an amazing retreat having a large sitting area, dramatic lighting, and spa-like bath. There is also an ensuite guest room downstairs.
“Upstairs are three spacious ensuite bedrooms, the perfect media room, and two huge floored walk-in attic spaces for storage. Gated access to the three-car court and garage. Relax in the oasis back yard which offers an awning covered patio and large pool with attached spa, and rock waterfall.”
Viva Las Vegas
O’Neal has been trying to sell his Las Vegas mansion for some time, but took it back off the market in August 2022. Formerly listed at $3 million, the 5,900 square-foot mansion features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It rests on a 1.1-acre lot and was built in 1993.
The stucco home has a swimming pool, hot tub, putting green and a built-in barbeque.
