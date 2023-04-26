From Atlanta to Dallas, here are Shaquille O’Neal’s most lavish mansions

A French-style oasis in Dallas

According to Realtor.com, O’Neal also owns a massive mansion near Dallas, Texas. Purchased in May 2022, with a listed value of $1,225,000 at the time, the 5,269 square foot mansion features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bathroom.

“With lushly landscaped grounds, the drive up appeal on this elegant home is stunning!” Realtor.com’s listing of the home said. “Off the foyer is the large formal dining room having a beautiful chandelier and the handsome library with a dramatic tiered ceiling, fireplace and a wall of built-in shelving. Open to the kitchen and breakfast room is the great room with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, and wall of windows overlooking the pool. The dream kitchen offers upscale appliances including six burner Wolf gas range, granite CT, and large island. The master suite is an amazing retreat having a large sitting area, dramatic lighting, and spa-like bath. There is also an ensuite guest room downstairs.