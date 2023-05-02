X

Take a tour of the 24,000-square-foot Governor’s Mansion, Georgia’s most iconic megahome

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Incumbent Brian Kemp is the Governor’s Mansion’s current resident

There are few luxury homes in Georgia quite as alluring as the Governor’s Mansion. Steeped in history as the home of the state’s incumbent leader, currently Brian Kemp, the Governor’s Mansion is a three-story, 30-room, Greek revival estate. Designed by Georgia architect A. Thomas Bradbury and built in 1967, on 18 acres of lush property, the Buckhead home officially opened in 1968.

Now Georgia residents interested in learning more about their state’s iconic mansion have two options: touring in person or making a virtual visit.

Either way, seeing what all the Governor’s Mansion has to offer has never been easier.

ExploreFormer Braves player puts mansion on the market for $11 million

Lester Maddox was the first governor to live at the Governor’s Mansion, followed by Jimmy Carter, George Busbee, Joe Frank Harris, Zell Miller, Roy Barnes, Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal, and currently Brian Kemp. The mansion features 24-foot-high Doric columns made of California redwoods, collections of art and furnishings assembled by the fine arts committee and does not change from one administration to the next.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Poll shows DeSantis fares better than Trump against Biden in Georgia4h ago

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp to sign law to change Georgia ACA health plan shopping
3h ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Black-owned tech firm Greenwood acquires digital banking rival
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Black-owned tech firm Greenwood acquires digital banking rival
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Brisk temps, teary goodbyes as hiker embarks on entire Appalachian Trail
2h ago
The Latest

From Atlanta to Dallas, here are Shaquille O’Neal’s most lavish mansions
5 of the most famous houses in the South
Former Braves player puts mansion on the market for $11 million
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top