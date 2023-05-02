Take a tour of the 24,000-square-foot Governor’s Mansion, Georgia’s most iconic megahome

</ iframe></div></div><section class="borders b-margin-bottom-d40-m20"><span class="prefix">Explore</span><a class="link" href="https://www.ajc.com/life/private-quarters/from-atlanta-to-dallas-here-are-shaquille-oneals-most-lavish-mansions/A3BOELOKMZAGBKKXXWEBNNI7GU/" target="_self">From Atlanta to Dallas, here are Shaquille O’Neal’s most lavish mansions</a></section><p class="story-text " data-index="3">Georgia residents interested in taking a virtual tour of the mansion can do so within the interactive tour featured above and through the tour video provided below. The virtual tour, however, is just the beginning. For the full Governor’s Mansion experience, visitors should sign up for a public tour.</p></div></div><div class="c-section"><div class="story-interscroller__placeholder full-width c-clear-both c-contentElements"></div></div><div class="c-section b-sectionHome-padding b-margin-bottom-d40-m20 "><div class="c-contentElements"><p class="story-subscription__placeholder subscription-promo b-margin-bottom-d40-m20"></p><p class="story-text " data-index="2">Visiting groups of 10 or more can sign up for a public tour <a href="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN0bud45G11AEY0yAwHegOYEWLeXJv--yljRrNbiI93Nl6jA/viewform?usp=sf_link" target="_blank">here</a>. Individuals and groups of less than 10 can sign up for a public tour <a href="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYkVa9aWnW3BtnaDLoDCpebt2ZQcRiifRho2Lg2JqyqgtItA/viewform?usp=sf_link" target="_blank">here</a>. Public tours are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from the beginning of Feb. to the end of Oct. between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.</p><p class="story-text " data-index="3">The public tour is a hybrid of guided and self-guided, as docents will be stationed in each room to offer information about each historic collection.</p><p class="story-text " data-index="5">“Many of our docents have volunteered at the Governor’s Mansion under several Governors and are as much a part of the tour as the collection itself,” the mansion’s tour page reported.</p><div data-oembed-type="youtube" class="b-flexRow b-flexCenter b-margin-bottom-d40-m20 " data-index="8"><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IA94ZuXXn1M?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen title="Tour of the Governor's Mansion">

Lester Maddox was the first governor to live at the Governor’s Mansion, followed by Jimmy Carter, George Busbee, Joe Frank Harris, Zell Miller, Roy Barnes, Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal, and currently Brian Kemp. The mansion features 24-foot-high Doric columns made of California redwoods, collections of art and furnishings assembled by the fine arts committee and does not change from one administration to the next.