Take a tour of the 24,000-square-foot Governor’s Mansion, Georgia’s most iconic megahome

There are few luxury homes in Georgia quite as alluring as the Governor’s Mansion. Steeped in history as the home of the state’s incumbent leader, currently Brian Kemp, the Governor’s Mansion is a three-story, 30-room, Greek revival estate. Designed by Georgia architect A. Thomas Bradbury and built in 1967, on 18 acres of lush property, the Buckhead home officially opened in 1968.
Now Georgia residents interested in learning more about their state’s iconic mansion have two options: touring in person or making a virtual visit.
Either way, seeing what all the Governor’s Mansion has to offer has never been easier.
Lester Maddox was the first governor to live at the Governor’s Mansion, followed by Jimmy Carter, George Busbee, Joe Frank Harris, Zell Miller, Roy Barnes, Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal, and currently Brian Kemp. The mansion features 24-foot-high Doric columns made of California redwoods, collections of art and furnishings assembled by the fine arts committee and does not change from one administration to the next.
About the Author
All Rights Reserved.