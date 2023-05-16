Astronomer explains largest cosmic explosion ever recorded

Scientists investigating the blast, which was first spotted in 2020, have come up with a number of theories on what the explosion is and what may have caused it. According to Time, astronomer Philip Wiseman at Southampton University may have the answer.

“We came upon this by chance, as it was flagged by our search algorithm when we were searching for a type of supernova,” Wiseman said. “Most supernovae and tidal disruption events only last for a couple of months before fading away. For something to be bright for two plus years was immediately very unusual.”