Everything you need to know about Dragon Con 2021

COVID-19 protocols

New for 2021 are COVID-19 protocols. After a remote-only convention in 2020, this year returns to in-person panels with indoor mask requirements, attendance caps, reduced panel room capacities and stepped-up cleaning protocols.

Beyond mask protocols, the most noteworthy impact of COVID-19 precautions will be the changes to the parade (only pass holders will be able to attend the parade in person this year), and the elimination of both Saturday one-day passes and onsite pass purchasing throughout the convention. All passes must be purchased online.

For the most up-to-date information about all thing Dragon Con and COVID-19, visit https://www.dragoncon.org/updates/

Dragon Con’s virtual option

For those fans who are unable to attend in person, you can livestream Dragon Con Goes Virtual for the home viewing price of $10.

“Last year we had 600,000 people viewing our individual panels that we presented and we hit six continents, unfortunately not Antartica. And we’re still doing the virtual show too for folks that are unable to attend. There’s a lot going on,” said Dan Carroll, media engagement director.

Passes

Dragon Con sells a variety of membership passes, including an “eternal” option for $3,500. And in an effort to reduce crowds and increase social distancing, passes will not be sold onsite in 2021. Memberships are available for purchase online through Growtix.

If passes are still available, you can opt for the five-day membership for $140, or choose from single day passes at reduced rates. There will be no Saturday-only membership sales. One-day badges will be available for only Thursday ($20), Friday ($50), Sunday ($60) and Monday ($40).

Regardless of when you get to the convention, your badge is essential. You’ll need to wear it the entire time you’re there, and if you lose it, you’ll have to buy a new one.

Parking info

Unless you are staying at a hotel downtown or live downtown, MARTA, Uber and Lyft are strongly suggested. If using MARTA, the Peachtree Center Station will put you right in the middle of the action.

If public transportation and ride sharing aren’t for you, Dragon Con recommends booking parking in advance through the ParkMobile or Spot Hero parking reservation apps. Check out Dragon Con’s transportation page for more travel-related info including parking.

What is there is to do and see

From daily panels and programming spread out all day, every day, to online and offline gaming areas, the famed Dragon Con parade, costumed convention-goers as far as the eye can see, more gear than you could ever buy at the America’sMart vendor hall, pool parties, nightly DJ sets, Dragon Con wrestling and more, there are endless experiences to seek out at Dragon Con. Just follow your heart, and keep an eye on the schedule via the Dragon Con app.

Also of note this year are the people to see: Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter), Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”) and dozens more actors, animators, authors, voice artists, writers, puppeteers and creators of the shows, movies, comics and games you know and love.