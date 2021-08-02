ajc logo
Dragon Con 2021 won’t allow non-attendees to watch annual parade in person

Cosplayers dressed as Queen Gorgo and King Leonidas I, left to right, walk down Peachtree Street at the annual Dragon Con Parade on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo: Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com)
Cosplayers dressed as Queen Gorgo and King Leonidas I, left to right, walk down Peachtree Street at the annual Dragon Con Parade on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo: Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com)

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Other safety protocols including masking will be put in place for first live con since 2019.

For the first time, Dragon Con will be restricting its popular parade to attendees of the sci-fi convention only.

In the past, an estimated 80,000 people would crowd the sidewalks to watch stormtroopers, pirates, animé characters, zombies and superheroes parade down Peachtree Street. Many spectators in the past had not paid for a badge to be at the convention, but were merely there to see the parade and take selfies with costumed characters.

Organizers recommend that those not attending the convention watch the parade on CW69 (WUPA-TV) or YouTube instead. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to about noon.

The convention itself runs from Thursday, Sept. 2, through Labor Day.

Masks will also be required during the convention in all public spaces, including panels, celebrity signings, costume contests, gaming areas and the like. And there will be more restrictive capacity limits than normal.

Spokesman Dan Carroll said these moves were made as a precaution given the current situation regarding COVID-19.

The convention itself has grown over the years, from 28,000 attendees in 2009 to 85,000 in 2019, the last time the convention was live. Last year, the convention was entirely virtual. Attendance may end up being closer to 40,000 this year.

Carroll said day passes ($20 to $60 depending on the day) and four-day passes ($140) are still available. The convention will not make one-day passes available for Saturday, the most popular day of the con.

Celebrity guests include Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”), Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Lucifer”) and William Shatner (“Star Trek”).

Dragon Con’s growth in popularity over the years also forced the organizers to restrict access to the five participating downtown hotels ― the Hilton, the Hyatt Regency, the Marriott Marquis,·Sheraton Atlanta and Westin Peachtree Plaza ― to badge holders and paid hotel guests on weekends.

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

