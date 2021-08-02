Dragon Con 2021 won’t allow non-attendees to watch annual parade in person

Spokesman Dan Carroll said these moves were made as a precaution given the current situation regarding COVID-19.

The convention itself has grown over the years, from 28,000 attendees in 2009 to 85,000 in 2019, the last time the convention was live. Last year, the convention was entirely virtual. Attendance may end up being closer to 40,000 this year.

Carroll said day passes ($20 to $60 depending on the day) and four-day passes ($140) are still available. The convention will not make one-day passes available for Saturday, the most popular day of the con.

Celebrity guests include Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”), Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Lucifer”) and William Shatner (“Star Trek”).

Dragon Con’s growth in popularity over the years also forced the organizers to restrict access to the five participating downtown hotels ― the Hilton, the Hyatt Regency, the Marriott Marquis,·Sheraton Atlanta and Westin Peachtree Plaza ― to badge holders and paid hotel guests on weekends.