Dragon Con now requiring proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test

“From the start, we have committed to hosting a convention that would help protect our fans from the spread of COVID while staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” said convention co-chair Rachel Reeves. “As the number of COVID related cases continues to climb, it becomes clear that we need to update our health and safety protocols in order to keep that commitment.”

The new guidelines arrive as the delta variant is causing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, leading Music Midtown and many local music venues, theaters and restaurants to institute similar policies. (AEG’s Variety Playhouse, Terminal West and Eastern starting Oct. 1 is requiring vaccination only, not just a negative test.)