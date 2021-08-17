ajc logo
X

Dragon Con now requiring proof of COVID vaccination or recent negative test

Dragon Con parade is back -- but closed to the public this year
Caption
Dragon Con parade is back -- but closed to the public this year

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
A mask mandate, following city ordinance, will also be in effect.

Dragon Con, the largest sci-fi convention in Atlanta, today is joining a raft of other events and music venues by requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or a recent negative test to take part.

“From the start, we have committed to hosting a convention that would help protect our fans from the spread of COVID while staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” said convention co-chair Rachel Reeves. “As the number of COVID related cases continues to climb, it becomes clear that we need to update our health and safety protocols in order to keep that commitment.”

The new guidelines arrive as the delta variant is causing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, leading Music Midtown and many local music venues, theaters and restaurants to institute similar policies. (AEG’s Variety Playhouse, Terminal West and Eastern starting Oct. 1 is requiring vaccination only, not just a negative test.)

The five-day Dragon Con convention, which takes place over Labor Day weekend, is already capping entry to half of its 2019 attendance of 85,000 and panels will also be limited to two-thirds of normal capacity. There will also be fewer celebrities taking photos and signing autographs.

Two weeks ago, Dragon Con announced a mask mandate along with limiting the popular Dragon Con parade in downtown Atlanta on Saturday morning to just paid convention attendees. Tens of thousands of non-attendees normally go to the parade, which features participants dressed in costumes ranging from “Star Wars” stormtroopers and Wonder Woman to Black Panther and Jack Sparrow. Non-attendees are encouraged to watch the parade on YouTube or on CW69 in Atlanta (WUPA-TV).

For Dragon Con fans who are uncomfortable or unable to go in person, there is a $10 virtual pass, enabling them access to live-streamed activities at the convention as well as exclusive pre-recorded content.

In Other News
1
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 11 Alive, GPB win national Edward R...
2
TV best bets with Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Sandra Oh, Adam Driver...
3
Most popular films shot in Georgia by box office gross since 2008
4
‘American Idol’ notes: Willie Spence at Atlanta Symphony Hall 8/14...
5
What’s filming in Georgia in August 2021?

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top